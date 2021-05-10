FLEMINGSBURG Brock Kitchen was 3 for 3 and Carson Wireman drove in two runs as visiting Greenup County took down Fleming County, 4-0, on Monday night.
Wireman and Cameron Carroll each had two hits for the Musketeers (12-11).
Greenup County's Bradley Adkins, Cohen Underwood and Dakota Tuel combined on a three-hitter on the mound.
Jayden Argo took the decision for the Panthers (9-10).
GREENUP CO. 210 100 0 -- 4 9 2
FLEMING CO. 000 000 0 -- 0 3 1
Adkins, Underwood (2), Tuel (5) and Bays; Argo, H. Morgan (6) and B. Morgan. W -- Adkins. L -- H. Morgan. 2B -- Clark (FC).
Mason County 6, Rowan County 4
MAYSVILLE The host Royals struck for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to knock off the Vikings on Monday night.
Mason Moore had two hits and scored twice for Rowan County (17-4). Starter Wyatt Welte went five innings and left with the lead, allowing two runs on four hits, two walks and four strikeouts.
Jayson Ingles took the decision for the Vikings in relief.
Eli Porter had two of Mason County's six hits. Jamison Gifford got the win, working 3 2-3 frames of scoreless relief, with no strikeouts but only two hits and three walks.
The Royals (5-6) and Vikings meet again May 18 in Morehead.
ROWAN CO. 021 100 0 -- 4 6 4
MASON CO. 100 014 X -- 6 6 2
W -- Gifford. L -- Ingles. 2B -- Moore (RC), Wilburn (RC), B. Porter (MC), E. Porter (MC), Braughton (MC).