Brian and Amy Biggs saw an opportunity to expand the playing field for area athletes and their community.
The Boyd County facility formerly known as KC Diamond, now named the KCD Sports Complex, was originally built as an indoor space for baseball and softball players to enhance their game.
During a work golf outing last year, Biggs encountered the previous owner, who was looking to sell the business, and he quickly jumped at the chance. He decided to implement a new vision that offered a multi-sport environment.
“I was an athlete back in the late ‘90s,” Biggs said. “I know how hard it is to grow up without those type of resources and good skills instruction. … We are not close to where we want to be, but we are moving in the right direction.”
KCD discontinued tumbling and similar activities, but since the Biggses acquired the complex last August, they added more sports options and brought in experienced instructors for in-depth training sessions.
“We worked hard on it,” Biggs said. “We’ve tried to make it the best facility that we can and tried to utilize the space. I think we have created a great space to bring these resources to kids in our area, whether they are young, high school or college athletes. We are by no means done. We just hope to grow in the community.”
The facility is divided into three sections and offers skills training in volleyball and basketball on its new pristine court. Roundball classes take place on Mondays and Wednesdays. Volleyball holds serve on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Ryan Smith instructs basketball sessions. He has worked with several top basketball players in the area, including Savannah Wheeler and Blake Stewart and athletes from Huntington Prep, according to Biggs. Smith has his own training company and has partnered with KCD Sports.
Brinley Griswold, former Boyd County and current striker at Midway University, is the volleyball instructor. She was named the 16th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association and was a member of The Daily Independent’s All-Area team in 2018.
Griswold said she always had an interest in coaching and teaching the game she loves. When Biggs was selecting a volleyball instructor, Griswold got an endorsement from her former coach.
“(Boyd County coach) Katee (Neltner) and Brian are good friends,” Griswold said. “He was looking for someone to do the volleyball lessons. He was asking who a good fit would be and Katee mentioned my name. He brought me in, and I gave a couple of lessons. He got good feedback from the parents and decided to keep me.”
The sessions are divided into beginner, intermediate and advanced levels and welcome all age groups. Biggs said he takes pride in keeping the facility clean and sanitized.
The small-group atmosphere allows instructors to focus on individual training.
“For the first 20 minutes, we work on fundamentals, such as passing, hitting approach and serving,” Griswold said. “Then we get into positioning and defense. If we have free time, we might scrimmage. I focus on being in the right position.”
At the other end of the complex, the diamond is still well-represented. The facility has three baseball and softball cages with a fourth ready if needed. Biggs said players can come in all year long, regardless of the weather, to improve their game.
“Skill instruction is mainly our focal point,” Biggs said. “We can do a lot of small groups and that keeps the cost low for kids coming to the classes or training sessions. … We can still get a lot of one-on-one attention to our clients. We do offer individual sessions, but the small group setting is better for everyone.”
“We have several (baseball) teams that come in during the winter,” he added. “They will slide those cages back and use the open turf areas to take in fielding practice.”
Ben Maynard, a former Boyd County baseball coach and administrator, joined the team in February. He never strayed too far from the field, helping out with youth league teams. He said as the business keeps expanding, players are starting to come in from around the Tri-State.
“I was really impressed by what Brian and staff have done,” Maynard said. “It’s been a lot of fun to go over there and work with some youth players and continue to teach the game.”
The training sessions offer a wide range of options depending on the players’ needs.
“We are putting together a program, where if you need individual instruction, we got it,” Maynard said. “If want small-group instruction, we want to put that together for you. We are doing camps and clinics. Last fall, we had several hitting clinics and we plan on doing that again. If you have a travel team and you want to bring them over in the winter, we will be glad to work with you.”
Biggs wants the players and the instructors to be the face of the facility. He was working on a Wall of Fame to recognize the players who have trained and improved during their time there.
“There are a lot of things that we are planning on,” Biggs said. “We’ve got the right team of people together and I think the sky’s the limit for our facility. The building is in great shape. For so long, this area did not have those resources. We are always looking to improve.”
“It’s good to have people who are really passionate about their sport,” he continued. “(Brinley’s) numbers have grown since she started training in our facility.”
Griswold said getting the chance to assist local athletes improve and increase interest in volleyball is important to her.
“It means so much to the athletes in this area to have a facility that incorporates volleyball,” Griswold said. “KCD Sports is an amazing place to be able to learn in a healthy environment from honest people.”
“It means so much to me to give back,” she added. “I’m so glad to be a part of helping the athletes in this area to get better and better.”
Biggs recently installed new turf that include 20 yards of useable football lines. They will also be implementing a speed and agility performance program in the near future in that space.
Maynard said the complex wants to offer more baseball team options in the fall and winter. Instructors are in planning stages to create data-driven hitting and pitching instruction.
“We want kids to continue to develop,” Maynard said. “We are trying to serve many sports and phases of development for area players. I’m glad Brian has revamped the space to try and do that.”
Biggs said he wants to get the most out of KCD’s 8,000 square feet. The court, batting cages and the new turf are available to rent. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, KCD Sports hosted birthday parties and dodgeball. It will be offering those activities again.
The facility hosts youth leagues, college teams are inquiring about using the space for offseason workouts and it is home to the Northeast Kentucky Elite Volleyball Club.
The complex also features a remodeled front lobby and a conference and media room that the instructors can use for additional instruction. Maynard said KCD Sports can be a place where athletes can train in uncertain times.
“Brian has been flexible to meet the needs of players, especially when they were unable to do team competition,” Maynard said. “KCD Sports has programs to keep the rust off and continue to build skill.”
Biggs and his staff have made concerted effort to provide a place and an engaging environment where players can thrive, and the community can enjoy.
“We are very versatile,” Biggs said. “You can come in and a kid can have access to so much in one setting. They can train in various sports. A lot of kids play multiple sports. You can go do the battling cages for half an hour, then jump over to the basketball court and train there. We want to help kids progress, no matter what level they are on.”
Session prices can fluctuate depending on the sport and the training involved. Hour sessions for basketball and volleyball are $35. One-on-one baseball instruction is $65. Thirty minutes is $40.
