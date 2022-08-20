SOUTH POINT Boyd County entered the 2022 with one main directive under fourth-year coach Evan Ferguson.
It was a point of emphasis heading into the Lions’ season opener on Friday night. The team wanted to finish strong after letting several games slip away last year.
After South Point scored 22 consecutive points in the second quarter, it gave Boyd County an early opportunity to become closers.
The Lions gave up just six points over the final two quarters and received a big night from running back Malachi Wheeler to pull away for a 43-28 road win over the Pointers.
“We have been preaching it all offseason, so to see it come to fruition, it really means a lot,” Ferguson said. “When we got in our huddle to start the fourth quarter, I said ‘Guys, I’m not going to talk about scheme. I am going to talk about mentality. We have preached finishing since last November. Are we going to do it or not?'
"Hats off to our kids for playing tough. We made mistakes tonight and we have to get better, but we will be all right.”
South Point posted just one victory last season under new coach Chris Davis. The Pointers overcame an early double-digit deficit and followed it with a stellar nine-minute stretch to take a lead into halftime.
“It shows that they are trying to make the turn to a better program,” Davis said. “We just have to build on this effort and move on to the next game. They showed fight and that’s what I wanted out of them. We didn’t get the result that we wanted. But they didn’t give up and played with heart.”
Boyd County (1-0) started to win more battles up front for the ground gainers. A 25-yard touchdown pass to Josh Thornton from quarterback Rhett Holbrook closed the gap for the Lions.
Boyd County delivered more pressure to Pointers QB Jordan Ermalovich in the second half. John Jackson delivered one of two sacks on the Pointers’ next drive to force a punt.
“We just had to realize that there was an element of toughness in the game,” Ferguson said. “It was a down-and-dirty game up front. We have to take pride of getting in your gap and pushing your guy around. We did that in the second half.”
The Lions started in the shadow of their own goal line with 3:50 remaining in the third quarter. Wheeler took the handoff on the first play. He busted through the line and sprinted for a 91-yard touchdown run.
“We got all our running backs together at halftime,” Dakota Thompson said. “We had a discussion about what cuts we needed to make. Our offensive line came back (in the second half) and did better. Knocking down the big plays was big for our defense.
“I love watching Malachi run,” he added. “He is really, really good. He didn’t get to play last year. He is doing great this year.”
Wheeler tallied 200 rushing yards on 19 carries. The senior has waited patiently for his opportunity after battling a knee injury that limited his activity on the gridiron.
“We knew that he could do it,” Ferguson said. “He has worked his butt off to get healthy. Any time you come off an ACL injury and play well, it’s impressive. It was a dream night, so I’m happy for that kid.”
Davis said his team had too many mental mistakes in the second half but remained with striking distance. Three straight penalties to start the next Pointers possession quelled any thoughts of moving the ball.
South Point (0-1) regained the lead at 28-27 after Blaine Freeman caught a short TD toss from Ermalovich to start the final stanza.
Cole Thompson answered with a 32-yard field goal to give the Lions the lead for good.
Dakota Thompson increased the Boyd County advantage on the next drive. He found a hole along the line and eluded several defenders on his way to a 30-yard TD run.
Dakota Thompson said he focused on his conditioning in the offseason so he could have fresher legs in the fourth quarter.
“It means a lot to me personally,” Dakota Thompson said. “I have lost a lot of weight since last season. I have been getting myself in shape. I have put in a lot of work towards that. It means a lot to play the entire game.”
Dakota Thompson produced the same trip to paydirt to close out the scoring. Rhett Holbrook had a short TD run in the first frame. Trey Holbrook stayed inbounds along the sideline during his long touchdown catch in the opening half.
Ferguson said the offense has several players that can produce productive plays this season.
“It will go a long way when we have a lot of people that will touch the ball,” Ferguson said. “To do what we did tonight, it was a great start. We can spread it out and you really can’t stop one guy."
Ermalovich collected 305 yards through the air and spread the wealth in the passing game. Eight different receivers caught passes.
Braydon Hanshaw had seven receptions for 153 yards, including a touchdown and an interception that set up a field goal.
Thornton had 53 receiving yards for the Lions. Dakota Thompson carried the ball six times for 75 yards.
BOYD CO. 7 7 13 16 — 43
S. POINT 0 22 0 6 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
BC—Rhett Holbrook 1 run (Cole Thompson kick), 5:12
SECOND QUARTER
BC—Trey Holbrook 36 pass from Rhett Holbrook (Thompson kick), 10:59
SP—Braydon Hanshaw 14 pass from Jordan Ermalovich (Braylon Balandra kick), 9:30
SP—Balandra 29 field goal, 6:36
SP—Safety, 3:59
SP—Eli Wilburn 84 yd kickoff return (Balandra kick), 3:51
SP—Balandra 30 field goal, :05
THIRD QUARTER
BC—Josh Thornton 25 pass from Rhett Holbrook (run failed), 7:50
BC—Malachi Wheeler 91 run (Thompson kick), 3:50
FOURTH QUARTER
SP—Blaine Freeman 4 pass from Ermalovich (pass failed), 11:46
BC—Thompson 32 field goal, 8:10
BC—Dakota Thompson 30 run (kick failed), 4:40
BC—Dakota Thompson 30 run (Cole Thompson kick), 1:09
BC SP
First Downs 14 10
Rushes-Yards 40-298 26-36
Comp-Att-Int 7-15-1 26-40-1
Passing yards 113 305
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 3-37.7 4-37.0
Penalties-Yards 8-69 7-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Boyd County rushing: D. Thompson 6-75, Wheeler, 19-200, Holbrook 11-28, Team 4-(-5).
South Point rushing: Freeman 12-48, Hanshaw 1-5, Chapman 2-(-3), Ermalovich 10-(-16), Team 1-(-8).
Boyd County passing: R. Holbrook 7 of 15 for 113 yards
South Point passing: Ermalovich 26 of 39 for 305 yards, Haney 0 of 1 for 0 yards.
Boyd County receiving: Thornton 3-53, T. Holbrook 2-49, All 1-11, Wheeler 1-0.
South Point receiving: Wilburn 6-58, Chapman 1-21, Wilkerson 3-14, Anderson 1-21, Frederick 2-14, Hanshaw 7-153, Freeman 3-5, Haney 1-14.