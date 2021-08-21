ASHLAND History repeated itself at Putnam Stadium on Friday night.
Thirty years after Raceland claimed its first win over Ashland, the Rams posted their ninth victory in the series that dates back to 1948.
Defense proved to be the difference in 1991 during Raceland’s 14-13 triumph, a season removed from the Tomcats winning their second KHSAA state championship.
Fast-forward to 2021, and the scene was renewed again. The same script was written as the Rams used that side of the ball to prevail once again with a 16-7 win.
“It’s special anytime you can come here and win,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said, “but at the same time, we are trying to be the best version of ourselves in November and December. It says a lot about our program that we are able to do that.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t remember and recollect tonight on (former Raceland) coach (Bill Tom) Ross, who set a vision for this program. He came into this environment 30 years ago and beat Ashland. The program is bigger than one person, but we serve each other. As time goes on, you feel really fortunate to be a small piece of a special place.”
Raceland’s Cole Conlon asserted himself to spark his team early in the second quarter. The junior jumped a quick pitch by Ashland quarterback Bailey Thacker, snatched the ball out of midair and returned it 25 yards to the house to put the Rams on the scoreboard.
“I saw the ball in the air and I said to myself that I was going to lay him out or I would catch it,” Conlon said. “I went for the catch.”
Conlon wasn’t done dazzling the Raceland fans as he reached the Tomcats signal-caller for a sack to halt a promising late Ashland drive.
“Cole is a program kid,” Salmons said. “He has grown up in our program from the JFL level. When he walks out on the field on Friday nights, it’s important to him. Whatever ounce of ability he has, he lays it all out between these white lines. It’s the ultimate compliment you can give a kid, and he gives you every ounce of his ability every day. It’s the mantra of our team.”
The Tomcats were their own worst enemy in the first 24 minutes. Ashland coughed up three fumbles in the first half and four for the game.
Ashland recorded three unsportsmanlike penalties in the first quarter. Raceland (1-0) built an early 13-0 lead after Noah Wallace punched in the Rams’ first offensive TD of the season on a 2-yard plunge with three minutes remaining in the second quarter.
“I have to give credit to Raceland,” Ashland coach Tony Love said. “They are a good football team. They will win a lot of ball games. There are so many things that we have to work on. We knew with the young guys that we had playing that there would be some growing pains. Tonight, we saw them.
“We will come back on Monday and fix the things that we did wrong,” he added. “I think we are a good football team and a talented team. The kids are going to come in eager to work and put things behind us.”
It took just 13 seconds for Ashland (0-1) to stall the surging Raceland momentum late in the first half.
One play after the Wallace touchdown, junior Terrell Jordan took a screen pass from Thacker. The Tomcats wideout sprinted past the Raceland defense down the sideline, sidestepped a final Rams roadblock inside the red zone, and found a path to paydirt.
“We still gave up some explosive plays and they scored a big touchdown,” Salmons said. “It was a big point of our defense to stop the run first. They had a new quarterback and some new pieces. We felt like we could control the run game. It would give us a chance. They stepped up to the occasion tonight.”
Isaac Browning secured a fumble deep in Ashland territory inside the final two minutes. Peyton Ison iced it with a 23-yard field goal four plays later.
Conlon said he wanted to help give the seniors a win over Ashland before they graduate.
“I made a promise to my senior teammates, Will Farley and Parker Gallion,” Conlon said. “I wanted to keep that promise because I didn’t want to lose to that team. ... Tonight, we wanted to hit them hard and hit them fast.”
Both coaches were complimentary on the debut of their new quarterback. Raceland’s Logan Lundy controlled the line of scrimmage and Ashland’s Thacker finished an efficient night 14 of 18 for 209 yards.
“I never look at a number when it comes to pass and run percentages,” Love said. “You look at what the defense is doing or what the defense takes away. It gives you other opportunities. There were times we took advantage of certain opportunities. We just have to continue to get better.”
Ashland honored the 2020 Class 3A champions prior to the contest. Three new flags were raised around Putnam Stadium, including one for the “12th Man,” which paid homage to Tomcats fans.
Former coaches Herb Conley and Vic Marsh lifted the 2020 title flag and another for the next championship team yet to come.
RACELAND 0 13 0 3 — 16
ASHLAND 0 7 0 0 — 7
SECOND QUARTER
R—Cole Conlon 25 fumble return (kick failed) 8:44
R—Noah Wallace 2 run (Peyton Ison kick) 3:00
A—Terrell Jordan 79 pass from Bailey Thacker (SJ Lycans kick) 2:39
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Ison 23 field goal 1:26
R A
First Downs 14 10
Rushes-Yards 40-144 20-54
Comp-Att-Int 7-15-1 14-18-1
Passing Yards 97 209
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-4
Punts-Avg. 4-37.3 3-43.7.
Penalties-Yards 4-35 7-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Raceland rushing: Farrow 13-42, Fannin 1-0, Wallace 10-22, Lundy 10-46, Hughes 1-4, 5-29.
Ashland rushing: Palladino 12-58, Thacker 4-(-3), Mullins 2-12, Team 2-(-13).
Raceland passing: Lundy 7 of 15 for 97 yards.
Ashland passing: Thacker 14 of 18 for 209 yards.
Raceland receiving: Fannin 4-26, Hughes 1-38, Newman 2-33.
Ashland receiving: Brown 4-16, Palladino 2-23, Pittman 3-58, Jordan 3-101, Mullins 2-11.