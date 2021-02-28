VANCEBURG Trey Gerike recalled the last meeting between Lewis County and Russell in January.
He and the rest of the Lions made sure they would not have a repeat performance.
“When we played them (at Russell), we missed a ton of layups,” Gerike said. “We turned the ball over and played terrible defense. We wanted to turn that around and play a little better game this time.”
Coach Scott Tackett had similar recollections but saw a new mindset and a different player emerge on Friday night at Lewis County Middle School. Gerike’s energy and enthusiasm never wavered. He missed five of his first six shots but hit six of his next eight in the final three quarters that helped guide Lewis County to a 66-53 win over the Red Devils.
Tackett said the junior has become more aggressive on both ends of the floor.
“The first time we played (this season) Brady Bell was on him,” Tackett said. “Trey deferred. He was very passive. When Trey’s mind is right, is a Top 10 player in the region. He can knock down shots. He can get to the rim. He guards the best player on the other team. He does a lot of stuff for us. He is a good basketball player, and we play through him at times.”
The Lions extended a two-point halftime lead with a 15-5 run to end the third frame. Kolby McCann started the surge with a steal and score. McCann added another driving layup and Gerike headed to the rim for two more.
“We just played our game,” Gerike said. “We slowed it down and didn’t get in a rush.”
Bailey Thomas and Hunter Jordan supplied buckets during the stretch. Logan Liles nailed a 3-pointer and Levi Burriss splashed a jumper just before the third quarter buzzer.
“The kids really looked forward to this game,” Tackett said. “We had two really good days of prep. I could tell from those two days of practice that they were ready to play. I liked our mindset early. We missed some box outs and some spacing stuff on offense that we need to clean up. Those are things you can coach as long as the effort is there. I thought our effort was outstanding.”
Russell point guard Charlie Jachimczuk rolled his ankle with 6:02 remaining in the second quarter and did not return. The Red Devils turned to their reserves to fill different roles. Donovan Moore came off the bench to hit three 3s and score 11 points.
Red Devils coach Tom Barrick was not pleased with the Lions’ quality shots on defense. Lewis County (9-8, 3-2 in 63rd District seeding) shot 59.1% from the field, hitting 26 of its 44 attempts.
“When you lose your four-year starting point guard, it’s going to affect your rotation,” Russell coach Tom Barrick said. “It affects your team but that’s just part of high school basketball. You can’t use that as an excuse. I don’t think we guarded real well when we extended the floor. We gave up a lot of great shots. … The last couple of ball games we haven’t been good defensively.”
Lewis County placed four players in double figures. McCann posted a team-high 20 points. Gerike followed with 19 points. Thomas netted 11 points and Liles added 10.
“Night in and night out, it has been the message,” Tackett said. “We got lethargic at times in early January. We have to be the hardest playing, most aggressive and highest energy basketball team on the floor every night to be successful. Our athleticism and speed are something we have to play off of. If we are passive in that, we get hurt in the halfcourt.”
Bell scored 23 points for the Russell (9-6, 4-1)) and was 9 for 9 at the charity stripe. Gerike started the contest guarding Jachimczuk, but with different personnel on the court in the second half, he switched to Bell. The Red Devils star had two field goals in the final 16 minutes.
“He is a heck of a player,” Gerike said. “He is so tall and athletic. You really have to try and stay up in him. There is not much else you can do. You have to try and deny him the ball. That’s what we did in the second half.”
“It just changed our matchup,” Tackett added. “Charlie is such a great competitor and a great defender. It allowed us to attack them in the halfcourt in different spots. … It’s our mindset to put the ball on the floor and make basketball plays.”
Thomas provided one more energy outburst in the fourth quarter. The guard stole the ball and turned it into a layup. He swiped the ball again after the inbounds pass and put the ball in the basket to increase the lead to 50-36.
“Obviously, Charlie is one of our better defenders,” Barrick said. “We were forced to put some matchups on the floor that we didn’t want to do. Everybody works hard in practice. They get their chance to be on the floor then that’s what we need to do. We need to do a better job of putting our kids in scenarios. … Lewis County got some second chance opportunities that we can’t let happen.”
Gerike supplied 11 fourth-quarter points and Russell could never shrink the deficit to single digits in the final minutes.
Russell can still clinch the top seed of the 63rd District Tournament with a win over Raceland on Thursday. A Rams win and a Lewis County victory over Greenup County on Mar. 9 would force a blind draw between the three teams.
The winner of a two-way tie would be determined by the outcome of the first matchup.
(606) 326-2654 |
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Quinn 1-4 0-1 1 2
Jachimczuk 0-3 0-0 3 0
Bell 6-14 9-9 5 23
Doak 3-4 1-1 3 7
Downs 1-8 2-2 2 5
Moore 4-8 0-0 0 11
Blum 1-4 0-0 2 2
Patrick 0-3 3-4 3 3
Team 5
TOTAL 16-48 15-17 24 53
FG Pct: 33.3. FT Pct: 88.2. 3-point FGs: 6-20 (Quinn 0-2, Jachimczuk 0-1, Bell 2-6, Downs 1-4, Moore 3-7) PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Thomas 4-4 3-7 5 11
Liles 4-6 0-0 5 10
McCann 8-11 4-6 3 20
Gerike 7-14 5-5 7 19
Spencer 1-2 0-0 1 2
Jordan 1-3 0-0 1 2
Buriss 1-1 0-0 1 2
Noble 0-3 0-0 2 0
Team 3
TOTAL 26-44 12-18 28 66
FG Pct: 59.1. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 2-7 (Liles 2-3, Gerike 0-2, Jordan 0-2) PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
RUSSELL 12 10 9 22 — 53
LEWIS CO. 12 12 20 22 — 66
Officials: Roy Wright, Jeff Callahan, Dave Anderson