HUNTINGTON It was a thriller at Joan C. Edwards Stadium when Marshall welcomed former Conference USA rival East Carolina on Saturday night.
Although Marshall running back Rasheen Ali was floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee, it was the visiting Pirates who painted the town purple after erasing a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Herd, 42-38, in the final seconds.
“Hats off to ECU,” Marshall coach Charles Huff said. “Really hard fought game and they found a way to finish. Really appreciated the way the guys fought, but that’s who we are. We played hard and played hard to the end. We didn’t make enough plays today and that’s on me first and foremost. We’ve got to find a way to value and protect the football. It’s something that is becoming a habit and we’ve got to get it fixed.”
Marshall led 24-21 at the break and a pair of touchdowns in the third gave the Herd a 38-21 edge with 15 minutes to play. But the Pirates cashed in on a stellar outing by quarterback Holton Ahlers, who ran for a score with 7:31 to go, then caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from wide receiver Tyler Snead that made it a three-point game with 2:31 remaining.
Ahlers went 30-for-47 through the air for 368 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
On the ensuing kick, the Pirates' Owen Daffer executed an onside kick to perfection, setting up the opportunity at the comeback. Six plays later, Rahjai Harris's 1-yard plunge into the end zone gave the Pirates their first lead since 14-10 early in the second quarter.
“Defense did some really good things in the first half, but we weren’t able to come up with some plays in the second half,” Huff said. “Proud of the way the guys fought and the attitude they had. It hurts, but we have to move on.”
Marshall (2-1) struggled to get off the field on third and fourth down, which allowed ECU to control the time of possession battle to the tune of 34:08 to Marshall’s 22:05. Marshall had the ball for only 8:30 of the second half.
Marshall orchestrated one final drive in the final minute to the East Carolina 15-yard line with 11 seconds to play. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells's potential game-winning pass into the end zone fell short as Ja’Quan McMillian made the game-clinching interception at the goal line to send the Pirates sideline into a frenzy. The win gave the Pirates their first of the season and the 11th in 16 meetings, but their first win in Huntington since defeating the Herd 21-17 on Oct. 3, 2009.
“We didn’t let up; we just didn’t make enough plays in the end,” Huff said. “Kept the same tempo, kept the same game plan, we just didn’t make enough plays. When you don’t make enough plays against a good football team, this happens.”
Wells finished 24-39 for 433 yards with a touchdown and pair of interceptions.
Marshall dented the scoreboard first with an Andrew Sanders 29-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead. ECU (1-2) quickly responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive for a 24-yard Ahlers-to-Snead touchdown and a 7-3 edge. Marshall answered the bell with a 19-yard Wells-to-Willie Johnson strike for a 10-7 lead after one.
Keaton Mitchell exploded 88 yards to the house on the ensuing drive for a four-point Pirates lead, but Ali punched in two of his three rushing touchdowns to push the lead to 10 with 7:31 remaining in the half. Just before the half, East Carolina orchestrated a 13-play, 53-yard drive capped off with a Ahlers-to-Shane Horton 5-yard touchdown with only eight ticks remaining on the clock.
Mitchell paced the Pirates rushing attack with 135 yards on 13 carries. Ali tallied 189 yards on 24 totes with three scores for the Herd.
Calhoun led the Pirates with eight catches for 114 yards after entering the game without a grab on the season.
Corey Gammage led the Herd receiving with eight balls for 180 yards. The teams combined for 1,218 yards and ran 165 plays.
Prior to kickoff, several members from the 1971 “Young Thundering Herd” team were honored on the field. In attendance was then-head coach Jack Lengyel, who took over the program after the tragic 1970 plane crash that killed 75 souls.