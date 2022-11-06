BELFRY Russell started off strong Friday night against the defending Class 3A state champion, but tapered off against Belfry in the second half to fall on the road, 56-14.
The Red Devils scored first after Colby Rock crossed the goal line from just two yards out after a strong opening offensive drive.
Belfry fired back with 6:47 left in the first quarter when Caden Woolum found his way in from five yards out to tie things up 7-7.
After a few defensive three-and-outs by Russell and Belfry, the Pirates took the lead as Ace Caudill ran in from 25 yards out with 2:11 left in the first to put his team on top 14-7.
Russell kept putting on the pressure and it forced a defensive fumble, taking control inside their own 45.
The Red Devils capitalized on the turnover. Ethan Pack found Carson Patrick in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game with 7:21 left in the first half.
With 3:09 left until halftime, Woolum broke free of the Red Devil defense for a 55-yard TD to put the Pirates back on top of Russell.
After the Belfry TD, the Red Devils began to march downfield but the Pirates defense stepped up and Caden Varney came up with a 35-yard pick six to extend the Belfry lead to 28-14 going into the half.
From there, it was downhill for the Red Devils as Belfry’s Woolum hit the gas and racked up three more unanswered touchdowns for the Pirates.
Russell’s Ethan Pack finished the night completing eight passes for 115 yards, one TD and two interceptions. Pack also accounted for 34 yards on eight rushing attempts.
Ethan Oborne led the Red Devils on the ground Friday night with 56 yards on eight carries. Ben Totten had 47 yards on three attempts and Colby Rock collected 24 yards on nine carries and one score.
Russell combined for 117 yards through the air with Carson Patrick leading the charge with 69 yards, while Noah McDaniels hauled in two passes for 39 yards.
With the loss, the Red Devils finished the season at 2-9.