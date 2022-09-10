ASHLAND Putting the game in the hands of one’s players is said to be a way to inspire confidence – if it works successfully.
Following a narrow 28-21 escape of Russell last Friday, Wheelersburg 15th-year coach Rob Woodward knew it was time to roll the dice on behalf of his team.
With the Pirates facing a fourth-and-3 from the Ashland 11 in a 7-7 tie game with less than two minutes until halftime, a gutsy call – going for it when Wheelersburg was well within Connor Estep’s kicking range – paid off handsomely as senior running back Ethan Glover scampered through the middle of the Ashland line for an 11-yard run to paydirt.
That not only allowed the Pirates to take a 14-7 lead with 1:50 left to play in the first half, but effectively proved to be all she wrote.
Wheelersburg, who received the football to begin the second half, scored on each of its four possessions in the final 24 minutes and got a 52-yard interception return from Creed Warren at the end of the third quarter to boot, turning a tight 14-7 halftime lead into a convincing 49-7 victory over Ashland on Friday night at Putnam Stadium.
The second-quarter drive that changed the complexion of the game came from a miscue on Ashland’s own drive as the Tomcats – who were at the Wheelersburg 8 and presumably set to take a 14-7 advantage of their own – coughed up the lone fumble of the night that the Pirates recovered at their own 9.
Then, Wheelersburg went on a 14-play, 91-yard march that resulted in Glover’s go-ahead touchdown thanks to the fourth-and-3 call where one simple question was asked by Woodward and his staff:
“You ready to go for it?”
The unanimous yeses were evident in the result – both in the drive and on the scoreboard.
“We’ve been a big-play team with quick strikes, and lately, we’ve been more consistent with establishing some of these drives,” Woodward said. “Ultimately, we trusted our kids and we knew that this was a game where we needed to take some chances and step up. We needed to step up tonight after having some miscues (against Russell), so we needed to make sure that our kids trusted us and us trust them.”
There were more explosive plays. Ashland’s LaBryant Strader and Asher Adkins connected on a 66-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage. Warren took the following kickoff 89 yards to paydirt to tie the score.
“We feel like we have really good receivers, and we feel like we can get behind people,” Ashland coach Chad Tackett said of the shot Ashland took to start the game. “We felt like that play would be open, and we took a shot and it was. We made a good throw and catch there. It’s something that we’ll keep trying to do as we move through the season.”
However, it was that 14-play drive that set the stage for what was to come.
Wheelersburg came out of halftime by scoring on an eight-play, 58-yard drive via a Derrick Lattimore 4-yard touchdown. Ashland followed with a three-and-out, and two plays following a Tomcat punt, Eric Lattimore took a jet sweep around right end, cut upfield and dashed to the house from 65 yards away.
In a flash, it was 28-7 Wheelersburg with 5:15 to play in the third quarter.
“We were having some missed tackles and were missing on our alignments,” Tackett said. “I’ll have to look at the film, blocking scheme-wise, but it seemed like we were out of position some. I don’t know if that was from a schematic standpoint, or if we had some confusion out there with our keys and reads.
“Everything’s happening so fast, and that point, the game started to slip away from us,” Tackett added. “We weren’t able to make the adjustments that we needed to, and that’s on me. I’ll take full responsibility for that. That comes with the territory.”
The Wheelersburg (3-1) defense pounced over the final five minutes of the third quarter, with Landon Hutchinson picking off his second pass in as many weeks and returning the interception 21 yards to the Ashland 20, setting up another Lattimore touchdown from a yard out on fourth-and-1 with 1:15 to play in the third quarter.
Then, Warren – who had one play of 50-plus yards each on offense, defense, and special teams – stepped in front of a Strader pass on the right hashes for a pick, cut toward an open space on the near side and burst away for the 52-yard interception return.
Warren, who had the 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and the 52-yard interception return for a score, capped off his night by scampering for a 50-yard run down the sideline that set up the Pirates’ final score – a 11-yard touchdown run by freshman Elijah Brown.
While the score showcased an impressive victory for Wheelersburg, Ashland (1-3) showed flashes of brilliance offensively, notching 205 yards of total offense at the halftime break to the Pirates’ 119.
However, the Tomcats, despite having the ball inside the red zone three times, didn’t score on any of those drives – despite working their way down to the Wheelersburg 5-, 8- and 8-yard line on three separate marches down the field.
“I think we’re 1-for-8 now in the red zone, so it’s becoming an Achilles heel, so to speak,” Tackett said. “We’re coming down there and coming away with no points, so that’s something that we have to work on and make sure that we capitalize when we get down in the red zone. We’ll go back to the drawing board and keep working on the fundamentals – blocking and tackling – and try to correct mistakes from the film we’ll watch.
“We’ll continue to keep working and improving each day. I thought that we did a good job to this point of improving week-to-week, and tonight, we took a step back. We’ve got some ground to make up, and we’ll work on that.”
WHEELERSBURG 7 7 28 7 — 49
ASHLAND 7 0 0 0 — 7
FIRST QUARTER
A — Asher Adkins 66 pass reception from LaBryant Strader (Jake Sexton kick), 11:40 1st
W — Creed Warren 89 kick return (Connor Estep kick), 11:24 1st
SECOND QUARTER
W – Ethan Glover 11 run (Connor Estep kick), 1:50 2nd
THIRD QUARTER
W – Derrick Lattimore 4 run (Connor Estep kick), 8:36 3rd
W – Eric Lattimore 65 run (Connor Estep kick), 5:15 3rd
W – Derrick Lattimore 1 run (Connor Estep kick), 25.5 3rd
W – Creed Warren 52 interception return (Connor Estep kick), 0:00 3rd
FOURTH QUARTER
W – Elijah Brown 11 run (Cooper Heimbach kick), 3:33 4th
W A
First Downs 17 13
Rushes-Yards 38-296 32-129
Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 9-20-2
Passing Yards 63 147
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 1-43.0 2-39.0
Penalties-Yards 3-25 4-24
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Wheelersburg rushing: Warren 5-75, Eric Lattimore 2-58, Derrick Lattimore 11-56, Glover 7-49, Jones 8-44, Brown 1-11, Evans 1-6, Emnett 1-0, Darling 1-(-1).
Ashland rushing: Thomas 7-56, Jennings 13-42, Strader 7-36, Clutters 2-7, Newman 1-6, Adkins 1-1.
Wheelersburg passing: Jones 2 of 3 for 63 yards, Rucker 1 of 2 for 0 yards.
Ashland passing: Strader 9 of 20 for 147 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions.
Wheelersburg receiving: Eric Lattimore 2-42, Glover 1-12.
Ashland receiving: Adkins 3-83, Houston 1-30, Brown 1-14, Nichols 1-13, Jordan 2-6, Clutters 1-1.