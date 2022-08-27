WESTWOOD Pineville didn’t even bother to try to kick an extra point until after its sixth touchdown on Friday night.
“We’re not very good at kicking the ball,” Mountain Lions coach Allen Harris chuckled after the game, “so we don’t do it a whole lot.”
Pineville was good at just about everything else on Mossy Bottom on Friday night in a 43-0 victory over Fairview.
The Mountain Lions outgained the Eagles 449 yards to 104 and rushed for 256 yards while holding Fairview to negative-30 on the ground.
Though those statistics and the score would suggest a difficult outing all the way around for the Eagles, it didn’t start that way.
Fairview cracked into Mountain Lions territory four times in the first half. The Eagles’ closest trip to points was when Brayden Mills caught Austin Miller’s pass for 13 yards to convert fourth-and-10 and set up first-and-goal at the Pineville 8 late in the first quarter.
But a snap got away on the next play, resulting in a loss of 12, and the drive petered out with a turnover on downs.
It got worse. Three plays after Pineville took over at its own 12, with Fairview having forced the Mountain Lions into third-and-11, Landon Robbins took Sawyer Thompson’s pass and got loose for an 89-yard touchdown.
The Eagles never recovered from the potential two-score swing.
“It sounds ridiculous to say that in a 43-0 game, that we could’ve competed,” Fairview coach Brent Wilcoxon said, “but if we scored early those two times, who knows what would’ve happened? It would’ve changed the whole complexion of the game.
“And our kids’ heads would’ve been like this,” Wilcoxon continued, illustrating his point by holding his head high, “instead of like this,” dropping his chin to his chest.
Pineville blew open what was a 6-0 game through one quarter by outscoring Fairview 22-0 in the second frame. The Mountain Lions’ three touchdowns in the second came from three different sources: Robbins’s lengthy scoring reception, Landon King’s rush for a 4-yard TD and Trevor Short’s 18-yard catch and trip to paydirt.
“That’s what we do. That’s who we are,” Harris said. “We got a lot of good speed backs. ... We have the opportunity to spread it around and a lot of those guys play both ways, so I was trying to feed everybody.”
Robbins ran 10 times for 109 yards in addition to his 89-yard catch-and-run. King rushed for 68 yards and two scores, as well as catching a 2-yard TD, and added two interceptions.
Short collected a first-quarter touchdown run to go with his second-quarter scoring reception.
Evan Biliter caught four passes for 84 yards and booted the aforementioned point-after. And Thompson connected on 7 of 12 passes for 193 yards and three scores, threw for a pair of two-point conversions and ran for another one.
Pineville (2-0) was glad to see the challenge the Eagles presented early.
“Fairview, they’ve got some talent and they’ve got some things they can do,” Harris said. “They were aggressive in the first half, and I felt like after we wore them down a little bit, then we started controlling the football.”
The Eagles (0-2), whose roster numbers in the 20s, were further shorthanded Friday by illness and ineligibility, Wilcoxon said.
“I guess the positive would be that we know we have enough talent to win some games,” Wilcoxon said. “We just have to execute better and stick together and simply play hard every down and not give in and give up when we’re down.”
Miller passed for 134 yards, completing 11 of 25 passes. Caden Thomas caught three of them for 47 yards, Xavien Kouns made four receptions for 33 yards and Jeremy Harper caught two passes for 33 yards.
Fairview remains in search of its first victory since Oct. 30, 2020. The Eagles dropped their 15th straight, including two COVID-19 cancellation forfeits in 2021.
One of those was to Pineville, which went on the books as the first series meeting with Fairview. Friday was the first time the two actually faced off.
PINEVILLE 6 22 15 0 — 43
FAIRVIEW 0 0 0 0 — 0
FIRST QUARTER
P — Trevor Short 8 run (run fails), 3:19
SECOND QUARTER
P — Landon Robbins 89 pass from Sawyer Thompson (Thompson run), 10:54
P — Landon King 4 run (run fails), 4:45
P — Short 18 pass from Thompson (Nasir Wilson pass from Thompson), :16
THIRD QUARTER
P — King 51 run (Robbins pass from Thompson), 10:35
P — King 2 pass from Thompson (Evan Biliter kick), 3:23
P F
First Downs 14 7
Rushes-Yards 36-256 15-(-30)
Comp-Att-Int 7-12-0 11-25-3
Passing Yards 193 134
Fumbles-Lost 4-0 2-1
Punts-Avg. 2-28.5 4-32.5
Penalties-Yards 6-50 7-38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Pineville rushing: L. Robbins 10-109, King 7-68, Short 4-39, Wilson 3-27, Hall 4-15, Jones 2-7, Jon. Beverly 1-6, Z. Brown 1-(-3), Team 2-(-3), I. Brown 2-(-9).
Fairview rushing: C. Harper 1-8, Thomas 7-1, Miller 5-(-12), Team 2-(-27).
Pineville passing: Thompson 7 of 12 for 193 yards.
Fairview passing: Miller 11 of 25 for 134 yards, 3 interceptions.
Pineville receiving: L. Robbins 1-89, Biliter 4-84, Short 1-18, King 1-2.
Fairview receiving: Thomas 3-47, Kouns 4-33, J. Harper 2-33, Mills 2-21.