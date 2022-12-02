LEXINGTON The Raceland roster waited a long time to earn its opportunity at a state championship game.
It took Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield a short time to go the distance.
The senior found daylight and sprinted to an 85-yard touchdown on the first play of the Class A state championship at Kroger Field on Friday. It jumpstarted his big day on the ground in the Panthers’ 41-9 win over the Rams.
“We just threw the wildcat look at them,” Birchfield said. “We kept one extra blocker out there. We wanted to see how they were lined up. The offensive line led us there and I took it all the way.”
It’s the seventh title in school history and the fourth under coach Chris McNamee.
“It was just a great team effort,” McNamee said. “We started 0-2, but these guys trusted in the process. We continued to get better. They all committed themselves to this football team. I can’t say enough about these seniors. They have been solid all year. We had a couple of big plays.”
It wouldn’t be the only first-quarter fireworks for the now two-time defending state champions.
After Raceland blocked a punt deep in Pikeville territory, the Rams only needed more 2 yards to move the sticks on fourth down.
The Panthers delivered a big hit on the running back and the ball popped loose. Deonte Stevens scooped up the fumble and no one could catch him on his way to a 73-yard TD return.
“I thought we overcome their big, explosive first run,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “We came back in the game and got a field goal. After a blocked punt, we had some momentum. It was fourth and short, but they had the scoop and score. That was a big play for us. We still landed on our feet. … Credit to Pikeville. They were able to make plays. I thought at times we were there, but we couldn’t make the play.”
Raceland (13-2) answered Birchfield’s long-distance dash with an effective drive. Mason Lykins corralled a long pass from Logan Lundy between two defenders to set up the Rams inside the Pikeville 10.
The march stalled and Peyton Ison put Raceland on the board with a 32-yard field goal.
“We feel confident in our air game,” Salmons said, “but early on, we felt like we were getting a good push on the line of scrimmage to run the ball. Mason is one of our bigger receivers. He can go up and get jump balls. He can make plays in space.”
The score remained the same until two ticks remained on the second-quarter clock. Pikeville could have let the final two seconds expire and head to the locker room with a double-digit halftime lead.
McNamee had other ideas and chose to call a timeout to set up one more play.
Quarterback Isaac Duty sent a pass to the end zone with zeros shining bright on the jumbotron in the background. Wade Hensley leaped over the defensive back to haul in a 33-yard TD catch and give the Panthers a 21-3 halftime advantage.
“We had some plays earlier where we thought we could move the ball on them,” McNamee said. “We had one more because we figured they would be in some type of prevent coverage. It was a Hail Mary-type throw and we just tried to make a play. Wade made a great grab on the ball.”
The Rams moved the ball on offense in the opening 24 minutes but could not turn the possessions into points. Raceland finished a combined 4 of 18 on third and fourth downs.
The Rams turned to the passing game in the second half as the team was shorthanded in the backfield. Jules Farrow became ill on Thursday night and could not play in the final.
“We battled,” Salmons said. “I thought we had some good, sustained drives, which is something we haven’t had in this game in the past. You have to be able to pick up third downs against good people. They are a good football team. When you couldn’t pick up third downs and stay on the field, it makes it tough to get back in the game.”
Birchfield produced again for Pikeville (12-2) in the final two quarters. The senior finished off a 10-play drive in the third frame with a 12-yard TD run.
The front line opened up another hole for the running back to follow in the final stanza and the path led to a 32-yard scoring run.
“We have a lot of respect for Blake Birchfield,” Salmons said. “He’s been a really good player for four years. He’s elusive and a tough, hard-nosed kid. His blockers and offensive line give him room to work. He is real patient, and they have a really good scheme (around him).”
McNamee announced his support for his “Mr. Football” in the postgame press conference. Birchfield finished his final game with 231 rushing yards and three TDs.
“I just want to thank God,” Birchfield said. “He put me in this position. I am extremely blessed to be with those guys in the locker room. There’re not many times that you can placed in a spot like this. I have great teammates and seniors around me.”
Lundy led Raceland with 57 rushing yards. Isaac Browning added 32 and Noah Wallace had 36 receiving yards.
The Rams were emotional after the game. Salmons feels that emotion is pride for what the team accomplished this season.
“When people have a lot invested, and it means a lot to people, the emotions show,” Salmons said. “It’s what you saw from our kids and our program. We have a bunch of kids that care about each other and love each other. When you come to the end, it hurts. That’s what you want. You want people to care about it. Those expectations are there for us and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”