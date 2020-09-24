MOREHEAD Natalie Peyton received a nice 17th birthday present Thursday.
Rowan County’s senior midfielder had a foot in the celebration, too. Her three assists helped the Lady Vikings to a 4-1 win over Russell at Paul Ousley Stadium.
Peyton “absolutely” finds more satisfaction in helping others score.
“They wouldn’t have scored if I hadn’t gotten it to them,” she said. “And even though I don’t get the recognition for scoring, it’s still a necessary part of the game.”
Lady Vikings coach Alan Evans doesn’t think his team is in midseason form.
“We’re still not in beginning-season form,” Evans said.
Rowan County (3-2) scored from near and far, and 75% of the time Peyton was responsible.
The Lady Vikings’ first two goals were trial and error because they took a couple Peyton corner kicks to get it right. The third was successful – Kelsey Lewis bent forward and headed the ball past Lady Devils keeper Raegan Williams in the 32nd minute, and Audrey Evans settled it and right-footed it in the 36th.
Peyton wasn’t upset.
“I just know that it takes people a few times to figure out how to time their runs,” she said.
Russell (2-3-1) coach John Perry talked about his team’s inexperience in places.
“We have a young defense, so we have trouble winning balls out of the air,” Perry said. “With the past couple games we pointed it out; we tried to work on it, but it’s still a work in progress. We’ve got two freshmen and two sophomores in our back four, so we’re still learning.”
In a Casey Kasem-like long-distance dedication, Rowan County’s Kaycee Moore right-footed a 35-yard direct free kick under the crossbar in the 49th minute.
“It was a straight shot; it went straight up and went over (Williams’s) head,” Moore said.
Evans marvels that the 5-foot-2 Moore, who also runs cross country, can score from so far away.
“She really understands putting the sweet spots together,” Evans said. “Great technique, just a great strike.”
Russell’s Ava Quinn beat Lady Viking keeper Bethany Sergent in the 43rd minute.
Peyton’s third assist led to Faith Cross’s goal in the 75th minute.
“I tried to cut through a few of the defenders to get a better pass off because I didn’t want to hit it too hard so she wouldn’t be able to run onto it,” Peyton said.
Cross’s goal continued a scoring tradition her sister – 2020 alumna Promise Cross – started. She’s resigned to the concomitant comparisons.
“I just kinda try to focus on myself and not compare myself to anyone else,” Cross said.