WEST LIBERTY The longest-tenured active boys basketball coach in the 16th Region has stepped down.
Matthew Perry has resigned from that position at Morgan County, he and Cougars athletic director Braxton Howard each confirmed Thursday morning.
In 23 seasons under Perry, the Cougars went 347-271. Perry directed Morgan County to the 2004 region tournament title, 2015 region runner-up status, seven district tournament crowns, the 2016 All "A" Classic region championship and a trip to the 2019 Kentucky 2A state tournament.
The first of those district championships came in 2000, in Perry's first season. He took over early in the season for Myron Huey. The Cougars were 7-13 that February before winning five of seven down the stretch, culminating in a 64-59 win over Menifee County in the 61st District Tournament final.
Four years later, Perry's Morgan County won a school-record 28 games, the last of which was a 54-42 defeat of Ashland in the region tournament final. That was the Cougars' first victory in three region championship games and sent Morgan County to its first and still only Sweet Sixteen.
Morgan County won three Eastern Kentucky Conference Tournament titles and four EKC regular-season championships under Perry's lead. He was a four-time EKC Coach of the Year and the 2004 All-Area Coach of the Year.
Morgan County went 2-22 this past winter, having had to replace its top four scorers and three leading rebounders coming into the season.
Perry declined additional comment.