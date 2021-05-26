Tiffany Perry has spent most of her adult life trying to help Russell end a drought from the state volleyball tournament.
She succeeded. Last fall, the Lady Devils claimed their first 16th Region Tournament title since 2012 and went to the state round of eight for the first time since 2008. But the growth wasn't just in the players.
Perry has resigned the position of Russell coach, which has been filled by her teammate in high school and former assistant, Kacie Christian-Mullins.
Call it hindsight, but the 2020 version of Perry as a coach was better than her maiden voyage in 2014, she said.
"As a coach, I think I got much kinder and I got much more understanding than I was as a 24-year-old, a new military member, new teacher, new everything," Perry said. "I was just starting off in all of it, and I was really uptight, and I think it helped me become structured and be driven. Overall, I like who I'm becoming. I like how we ended things. ... I think if I would go back, I wasn't as confident (then) as much as I am now. I guess that comes with age."
Winning likely helped, too. The Lady Devils went 165-68 in seven seasons under Perry, including an 81-12 mark over the last three years.
Russell went to three region tournament finals, was in the region semifinals five times and claimed four 63rd District Tournament championships in Perry's tenure. And it concluded the aforementioned state absence with victories over Rowan County in the region tournament final and Paintsville in the semi-state round last fall.
“We would like to thank coach Perry for her years guiding the Russell volleyball program," outgoing Russell athletic director Joe Bryan said. "Coach Perry has built a very successful program and is leaving it in good hands with coach Mullins. Coach Perry goes out on top, with a regional championship and an Elite Eight appearance this year.”
Perry said Russell's state tournament appearance in her final game coaching eased her mind about the decision to step away, but "it didn't make it any easier, of course," she added.
"It was just a huge blessing to be able to accomplish that, and I don't take any credit," she said. "I know all the girls need is just a little bit of guidance and support, and I owe most of those accomplishments to the girls."
Perry said the amount of time she spent away from her family and husband while coaching was a deciding factor in her decision, as well as her desire to pursue a doctorate. She also was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in April.
"It was just time for me to finally focus on my marriage and my family," Perry said. "Brysen (Perry's husband) hasn't known me outside of coaching in the fall."
Perry will continue to teach art at Russell High School, which she calls her "biggest passion."
"I feel that I truly have been gifted a set of skills that I was meant to use for good," Perry said, "and I have been really fortunate to work at Russell and to be around these amazing kids and to be able to teach them why the arts are important and why I have such passion about what I do, and so coaching was a bonus.
"I'm so passionate about them and I care so much because they're going to go and do things and they're gonna be their own people soon, and that's the part about working with high school students you aren't told," she added with a chuckle. "That's always been my passion, that's always been the goal, is to help people, to guide people, to be an advocate for people."
