Reece Pennington isn’t sure what his legacy will be.
Ashland’s senior swimmer is approaching the end of his high school career. He’s in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly when the state meet begins with preliminary races at 10:15 a.m. today at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center. The finals begin at 6:45 p.m.
Based on regional times, Pennington is doing well – he is sixth in the state in both events. He won last Saturday’s Region 9 title in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 44.29 seconds, and his 52.17 mark in the 100 butterfly set a regional record.
Pennington has been a Tomcat swimmer since the seventh grade, usually in the 200 freestyle. He added the 100 butterfly this season.
“Last season, my very long events, longer than 200, they were kind of stagnating a little bit, especially at (YMCA) club meets,” Pennington said. “I could swim a lot of other events, that’s usually what I’d do. It was becoming clear ... that season my 100 fly was doing a lot better than it had before, so I started practicing butterfly more.”
Ashland coach Billy Cox said the butterfly is the hardest of four strokes – freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke are the others – to master.
“The 100 butterfly is the most physically demanding of all the strokes,” Cox said. “It is hard to do. You’re using more muscles in your body in a very unusual way. The 100 butterfly puts the fear in a lot of swimmers … You’ve got to have a lot of strength and a lot of endurance.
“Fly has more rules: touch with both hands, only one dolphin kick underwater, your head has to come to the surface before you can take a second stroke.”
Pennington agrees – sort of.
“I think, physicality-wise, just how hard it is on your body,” he said. “I would say it’s the most difficult. It differs from person to person. I think, technique-wise, breaststroke is the hardest.”
Pennington is considering three college offers – Bellarmine, Centre College and walking on at UK. As for his legacy …
“I feel like I have to give it some time, see how people remember me there,” he said.
1973 team remembered
Ashland’s 1973 boys state champion swim team is scheduled to be honored today. The Tomcats also won in 1972 and 1976.
The Ashland girls won state in 1977 and 1978.
Jim “JT” Norris, a 1976 Ashland alumnus, swam freestyle and backstroke on all three championship squads.
“I liked both of them, I guess,” Norris said. “I think I was a little bit better at backstroke, so I probably liked it a little bit better.”
Cox, a 1978 Ashland graduate, said the technological advances – goggles that don’t fall off, fill up with water or fog up, suits made of lighter materials, better dry land training – are the obvious differences.
“The athletes were the same quality,” Cox said. “The difference is, today they’re trained better.”
Norris misses his teammates, and he is sad the high school’s natatorium was demolished in 2017.
“And I miss being young,” Norris said. “… That pool got a lot of use, and I think a lot of people learned how to swim – and learned how not to drown – in that pool.”