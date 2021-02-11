Dwayne Lee Hatten 59, of Ashland, Ky., died Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021, in the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland. Dwayne was born April 14, 1961, in Ashland, a son of the Late Alfred and Alice Marie Salyers Hatton. He is survived by a sister, Denise Hatton of Raceland, Ky. There are no se…