RACELAND Raceland didn’t need all 31 of Kirk Pence’s points to win on Friday night, but they did help him accomplish another goal: becoming the Rams’ all-time leading scorer.
Pence achieved that distinction in the fourth quarter of Raceland’s 64-37 victory over Greenup County. He surpassed the mark set by Chris Vandergriff in 1983, and which current Rams coach Bob Trimble had held before that.
Pence has 1,625 career points and counting. Vandergriff collected 1,619 points.
“Definitely being here in our home gym, in front of our home crowd, meant a lot more,” Pence said, “to do it on this floor.”
Raceland led 34-22 at intermission before the Musketeers’ Trenton Hannah scored the first two buckets of the second half, forcing a quick Rams timeout.
“We give up two back cuts to their big kid and and he gets two buckets, stuff we’ve worked on,” Trimble said, “and I just wanted to refocus, get their attention, and let guys know we can’t let that happen, and then we kind of got control of the game again.”
Raceland responded with a 12-2 run, and Greenup County never got within 11 again. The Rams’ Gavin Reed scored twice down low to start that stretch, in addition to deflecting an entry pass intended for Hannah and wresting a rebound away from his opposite number.
Reed’s effort was a welcome sight for Raceland, which has sought more interior production of late, Trimble said. He called Reed, Jacob Gauze and Parker Gallion’s work the “best effort we’ve had in a while” inside.
The Rams sealed it by outscoring Greenup County 18-3 in the fourth quarter, including Pence’s record-breaking and-1 layup with 5:14 remaining.
“I voted him region Player of the Year,” Musketeers coach Steve Barker said of Pence. “He’s just a good player and he’s a great free-throw shooter too. He’s hard to guard because he can shoot it on the perimeter, and then when he gets to the hole, he knows how to draw the foul.”
The Musketeers led 17-14 after Carson Wireman’s 3-pointer 89 seconds into the second quarter before a 20-5 Raceland run helped the Rams gain control. That spurt featured two and-1s from Pence and four more of his free throws — two apiece after an intentional foul and a technical called against Greenup County.
“This sounds funny — it was a great game at 17-17,” Barker said. “Then we had the intentional and a couple of other things, and it went from 17 (apiece) to 25-17, and we never could make the difference up.
“With our inexperience, we didn’t know how to handle it and it got crazy.”
Crazy, in this instance, meant two intentional fouls — one on each team — and two technical fouls, both on the Musketeers, as well as two fans ejected by referee Gavin Ramsey five seconds apart in the fourth quarter.
Raceland (6-6, 3-2 63rd District seeding), by winning, stayed in the race for the district tournament’s top seed. The Rams must beat Russell on Thursday and hope Lewis County wins out, beginning with its home game tonight against the Red Devils. That would force a three-way tie between the Rams, Red Devils and Lions and necessitate a blind draw between the trio.
A Russell district win clinches the top seed for the Red Devils, as does any Lewis County or Raceland district loss from here on out.
Andrew Floyd and Kyle Broughton each scored 10 points for the Rams.
Hannah scored 13 points and Beau Barker pitched in 10 for the Musketeers (4-13, 0-5 district seeding), who with the loss were consigned to the No. 4 seed in the district tournament. They lost their seventh straight outing.
“It’s a district game, (and) to get beat that bad on the road, that hurts,” Barker said, “but I hope when we come back to the district tournament, we’ll be a different team.”
Raceland has won eight of the last nine games in the series.
(606) 326-2658 |
GREENUP CO. FG FT REB TP
Sammons 1-5 2-2 2 4
B. Gibson 0-3 0-0 5 0
Wireman 2-5 0-0 2 6
Barker 4-7 0-1 0 10
Hannah 5-9 3-5 1 13
Hunt 1-1 2-2 0 4
Bays 0-1 0-0 0 0
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
J. Gibson 0-1 0-0 0 0
Gillium 0-0 0-0 0 0
Haywood 0-0 0-0 0 0
Underwood 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 13-33 7-10 14 37
FC Pct.: 39.4. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 4-10 (Wireman 2-4, Barker 2-3, B. Gibson 0-1, Adkins 0-1, J. Gibson 0-1). PF: 14. Technical fouls: Sammons, Bench. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 16.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 2-9 5-8 5 10
Broughton 4-7 0-0 3 10
Gallion 1-1 0-0 2 2
Pence 9-16 10-11 5 31
Reed 4-5 0-0 5 8
Gauze 0-1 1-2 3 1
Perkins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Newman 0-1 0-0 1 0
Fannin 0-0 0-0 1 0
Farley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wallace 0-0 0-0 0 0
Stephens 0-1 0-0 0 0
Heighton 1-1 0-0 1 2
Team 2
TOTAL 21-42 16-21 28 64
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 76.2. 3-pointers: 6-14 (Pence 3-5, Broughton 2-5, Floyd 1-4). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
GREENUP CO. 14 8 12 3 — 37
RACELAND 14 20 12 18 — 64
Officials: Gavin Ramsey, Jeff Callihan and Kenny Huddleston.