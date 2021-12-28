Jesse Peck shared a coaching commonality with Jim Matney before he even joined Johnson Central's football staff in 2013.
Like Matney, Peck cut his teeth building a program with far fewer resources than the Golden Eagles, one of the elite teams in the state over the past decade, enjoy today. While Matney started from the ground up at Sheldon Clark in the 1980s before doing it again two decades later at Johnson Central, Peck had a similar experience at Phelps beginning in 2008.
So when Peck left the Hornets after five years of leading a staff that coached, but also mowed and painted the field, did the laundry and even obtained commercial driver's licenses so they could drive the Phelps bus to away games, Matney understood the value of that time for Peck.
"Our stories were pretty similar of the sacrifices that we made for the kids that we were blessed to work with at those places," Peck said Monday of himself and his late former boss, Matney. "And sometimes he would look at me, we'd be in a team meeting, and he'd say, 'They don't understand, do they, Jess?' And I'd just grin and say, 'They don't get it.'"
Peck and Matney now share another distinction: being Johnson Central's head football coach. The Golden Eagles introduced Peck on Monday as the successor to Matney, who died in connection with COVID-19 in September.
Peck's roots run as deep in Johnson County as the hollers Matney so often referenced. Peck is a 2000 Johnson Central alumnus and a 2013 inductee into the Golden Eagles' Hall of Fame and spent nine years as an assistant coach there, most recently as the defensive coordinator. And he is the grandson of Johnson Central's first football coach, Bruce Howard.
Howard returned to the program as an assistant to then-head coach Bill Musick when Peck was a junior and a senior, but Peck remembers being around his grandfather in a football context long before that -- attending Golden Eagles practices and games with Howard from about fourth grade until he could suit up himself.
"I've been running on that field for a long time," Peck said. "This is a dream job. Any time you get to go home, it's a dream.
"I wish that it would have been under different circumstances, but obviously, God had a different plan."
Peck believes Monday "did bring that final drop of closure," he said, after an emotional and dramatic Golden Eagles season honored Matney's memory with their sixth trip in seven seasons to the Class 4A state final.
"With coach Matney, I would 10 to one rather be getting ready to watch a wrestling match or wrestling tournament with him this time of year and continue my role as defensive coordinator," Peck said. "I'm sure that our conversations will be something that I draw back on many times throughout my career and try to honor him in a way that would be fitting."
Johnson Central High School principal Justin Arms coached with Peck under Matney before moving into his current administrative role. Before that, Arms and Peck played together at what was then known as Pikeville College beginning in 2004, so Arms has long known of Peck's love for the Golden Eagles program.
"Many times when we would talk football, especially Johnson Central football, he would tell me stories that his grandfather shared with him and how his grandfather was the first head coach at JCHS," Arms said. "This really paved the way for his own career as he wanted to give back to the community and program that gave so much to him. Today, after being announced, coach Peck made the comment that 'no one will work harder than me to make this community proud.' I truly believe that."
Peck conceded dryly that conventional wisdom says that being the next man up after a legend "is probably a dumb decision." But he doesn't view it that way.
"I've prayed on this, I've thought a lot about it, I've talked with my family, and we're excited," Peck said. "We're excited for the challenges, we're excited for the opportunity in front of us, and we're just ready to take off and run."
That statement could have doubled as signifying Peck's intentions of what Johnson Central will do on the field. The Golden Eagles are well-known for their belly-option rushing offense with a road-grading offensive line, tough-nosed backs and quick-thinking signal-callers.
While Peck is well aware that isn't everyone's idea of the most fun offense to watch, no one can argue with its effectiveness over the long term at Johnson Central.
"I think that it would take a foolish man to come in and change what has worked so well for us for the past decade, and really before that," Peck said. "I know some people wish that we would change a little bit about what we do, but at the same time, why would you, when it gives teams so many fits?
"We feel that if we can take the ball and keep it, (opponents) are gonna have a hard time scoring points. We like it because of that."
Steve Trimble assumed the interim coach's role when Matney was hospitalized and retained it after he died. Trimble did not seek the job permanently and has since been appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to fill a vacant seat on the Kentucky Board of Education.
Arms said Peck essentially operated as a co-head coach with Trimble and proved his ability to handle that title on his own.
"His work ethic, familiarity with our system and his overall rapport with the players and community made it an easy decision," Arms said, "as he was a natural fit to lead our program full-time."
Peck, who turns 40 in August, played collegiately at Marshall before finishing his career at Pikeville and graduating from there. He teaches driver's education and special education at Johnson Central. Peck is single and has two children -- Dylan and Rayleigh.
