Three northeastern Kentucky players and four area coaches garnered superlative honors from the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches on Friday.
Boyd County’s Harley Paynter and Rowan County’s Mason Moore were voted the 16th Region Girls and Boys Player of the Year, respectively.
Paynter is averaging 17.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, while Moore is clearing 20.2 ppg and 9.6 rpg.
Johnson Central’s Isaiah May received 15th Region Player of the Year recognition. He is totaling 16.2 ppg and 4.2 rpg.
Russell and Boyd County’s girls teams have both made splashes on the state scene and split their regular-season series against one another, and both coaches were recognized accordingly. The Lady Devils’ Mandy Layne and the Lady Lions’ Pete Fraley share 16th Region Girls Coach of the Year honors.
Boyd County is 12-1 and tied for third in the Associated Press state poll, while Russell is 14-5 and receiving votes.
Rowan County’s Shawn Thacker was voted 16th Region Boys Coach of the Year. Johnson Central’s Tommy McKenzie got that nod in the 15th Region.
The Vikings are 11-3 and the Golden Eagles are 18-2.
Among other area connections, West Carter alumnus Dennie Webb was voted 12th Region Boys Coach of the Year for his work at Boyle County, and former Fleming County coach Todd Messer took those honors in the Fourth Region at Clinton County.
Because of their award, Moore and May are now finalists for Mr. Basketball and Paynter is in the running for Miss Basketball.
Raceland’s Kirk Pence and Menifee County’s Kelsie Woodard were runner-ups for 16th Region Boys and Girls Player of the Year, respectively. Johnson Central’s Sammi Sites holds that distinction for the 15th Region girls.
Pence is totaling 25.9 ppg and 7.6 rpg, Woodard averages 18.0 ppg and 13.7 rpg, and Sites nets 14.6 ppg and 3.5 rpg.
That trio joins the Players of the Year in the pool for roster spots in the Kentucky-Indiana All-Star series.
The awards are determined by voting by KABC member coaches within their own region.