ASHLAND The Patriots of George Washington traveled to Putnam Stadium from Charleston and did not go home empty-handed. They took with them a hard-fought 35-21 victory over the defending Class 3A state champion Tomcats.
“Any time you play the defending state champs at their house, it’s going to be hard-fought,” Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “They’re a winning program that knows how to win and we knew we were going to have to put in four quarters, and we did.”
George Washington got to work putting in those four quarters early, scoring just 91 seconds into the game after a four-play drive that saw Patriots quarterback Abe Fenwick connect with Cam Reed on a 52-yard missile for the first touchdown of the night.
Ashland wasn’t intimidated by the early onslaught, putting together a healthy drive of its own on the first possession. The Tomcats found paydirt on a 6-yard pass from Bailey Thacker to Ricky Padron to tie things up in the first quarter.
Ashland wasn’t done in that quarter yet.
After forcing a quick three-and-out from George Washington, the Tomcats again strung together a nice drive, this one going for 71 yards before Vinincio Palladino rushed in for the touchdown from 3 yards out.
Now down 14-7, the Patriots marched back downfield to tie things back up with a 2-yard run from Kyle Matthews, who carried the ball nine times and picked up 74 yards rushing on the night.
For the rest of the half, Ashland kept looking for ways to strike back but ended up finding nothing but trouble.
After a missed field goal from Tomcats kicker SJ Lycans, the Patriots aired out the ball to retake the lead after Fenwick connected with Tyshawn Dues on a 42-yard pass for the score.
On the next possession, Ashland’s Thacker threw an interception on just the second play of the drive. The Patriots turned it into points just a few plays later.
With just 2:12 to go in the second quarter, and trailing 28-14, Ashland tried to end the half on an up note. The offense started the two-minute drill on a 13-yard rush from Palladino, but found itself moving backwards due to a costly holding penalty and a sack. Ashland eventually turned the ball over on downs just before the half ended.
After halftime, where the Tomcats band performed a rendition of Lionel Richie’s hit “All Night Long,” Ashland came out with a mindset of “Can’t Slow Down.” The Tomcats completed a 98-yard drive to make it a one-possession game.
Ashland forced a turnover on downs from George Washington and then drove downfield with hopes of tying things up again. The Tomcats were in the red zone, with momentum seeming to shift their way, when Patriot cornerback Anthony Valentine snatched Thacker’s pass inside the 5-yard line and returned it into Ashland’s territory.
The Patriots (2-0) scored the dagger a few plays later, after Fenwick found Taran Fitzpatrick in the end zone on a 10-yard pass for the final score of the night.
With the loss, Ashland falls to 1-2.
G. WASHINGTON 7 21 0 7 — 35
ASHLAND 14 0 7 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
GW — Reed 53 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick), 10:29
A — Padron 6 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick), 5:28
A — Palladino 3 run (Lycans kick), 0:00
SECOND QUARTER
GW — Kyle Matthews 2 run (Morehead kick), 8:50
GW — Dues 42 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick), 4:18
GW — Valentine 12 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick), 2:20
THIRD QUARTER
A — Palladino 18 run (Lycans kick), 1:45
FOURTH QUARTER
GW — Fitzpatrick 10 pass from Fenwick (Morehead kick), 2:58
GW A
First Downs 13 26
Rushes-Yards 15-94 30-206
Comp-Att-Int 20-37-0 24-34-2
Passing Yards 320 242
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-0
Punts-Avg. 2-42 1-46
Penalties-Yards 8-65 9-81
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
George Washington rushing: K. Matthews 9-74, Fenwick 3-22, Pinkerton 3-(-2).
Ashland rushing: Palladino 15-101, Mullins 14-100, Thacker 1-5.
George Washington passing: Fenwick 20 of 37 for 320 yards.
Ashland passing: Thacker 24 of 34 for 242 yards, 2 interceptions.
George Washington receiving: Fitzpatrick 6-83, Reed 3-84, Dues 3-58, Valentine 3-19, Sack 2-64, Hatfield 2-9, Townsend 1-3.
Ashland receiving: Padron 11-123, Brown 5-36, Jordan 2-22, Pittman 2-22, Palladino 1-(-5).