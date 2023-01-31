LOUISA Lawrence County came out firing on all cylinders in their matchup with Pikeville, taking a 19-8 lead early in the second quarter behind the play of Kensley Feltner with 10 points in the opening ten minutes.
Pikeville turned up their full-court pressure for the rest of the contest and forced 18 Lawrence County turnovers to secure a huge road win by the score of 68-53.
“Lawrence County came out early and took it to us,” Pikeville coach Kristy Orem said. “I told the girls you need to enjoy and embrace this situation. When things aren’t going well in a tough environment, I enjoy coaching in these games. The girls took it to heart and played a great three quarters.”
The game featured a matchup of two of the star’s premier players in Feltner and the Panthers junior guard Trinity Rowe. The two standouts led their teams in scoring as the Bulldogs held a 32-28 lead at the intermission.
Lawrence Cunty hit a free throw to extend their lead to 33-28 on their first possession. The Panthers responded with 10-1 run bookended by 3-pointers from Kyera Thornsbury and Kristen Whited for a 38-33 lead.
The Bulldogs were up to the challenge as they clawed back to within one point as Kaison Ward scored five points in the final minute to cut the Pikeville lead to 48-47. Sophomore Leighan Jackson scored in the paint at the buzzer to give the Panthers a slim 50-47 lead heading to the final stanza.
The Panthers pressure defense went to work to spark a 11-0 run to push their lead to 59-47 with 5:02 left in the game. Rowe hit six of her seven shots in the second half to lead the way.
The Bulldogs were held to only six points in the final stanza as the Panthers pulled away for the victory between the two 15th Region teams.
“You cannot win games when you have more turnovers than shots in a quarter,” Lawrence County coach Melinda Feltner said. “We let their pressure dictate the final eight minutes of the game. We will have to look at the film and get better from it.”
Rowe led the Panthers (19-5) with 26 points from her point guard position. Whited contributed 16 points while Jackson added 11 for the winners.
Orem was pleased with the balanced scoring.
“We go with how Trinity and Kyera go,” Orem said. “I thought their floor play and intensity led our team. Whited and Jackson gave us a big lift in the second half with their scoring.”
Kensley Feltner, the state’s leading scorer, finished the night with 23 points. Ward added eight points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-5).
Melinda Feltner said her team better be ready for a trip to Morgan County Wednesday.
“If we don’t clean up the turnovers at Morgan, we will struggle again,” Melinda Feltner said. “We have to give ourselves more chances on the offensive end to be successful.”
PIKEVILLE FG FT REBS PTS
Rowe 10-20 0-0 3 26
Thornsbury 2-7 1-2 3 6
Hall 0-1 0-0 0 0
Whited 7-15 0-0 2 16
Jackson 5-12 1-3 4 11
Theiss 4-5 1-2 7 9
Kidd 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
Totals 28-61 3-7 23 68
FG%: 45.9 FT%: 42.9 3-Pointers: 9-24 ( Rowe 6-12, Whited 2-8, Thornsbury 1-2, Hall 0–1, Kidd 0-1). PF: 15. Turnovers: 7.
LAWRENCE CO. FG FT REBS PTS
Feltner 10-22 2-2 6 23
Adkins 2-4 4-6 5 9
Ward 3-5 0-1 6 8
Curnutte 3-4 1-1 3 7
Nelson 2-5 2-4 2 6
Maynard 0-2 0-0 1 0
Patton 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 6
TOTALS 20-43 9-14 30 53
FG%: 46.5 FT%: 64.3. 3-Pointers: 4-13 (Ward 2-4, Feltner 1-4, Adkins 1-2, Nelson 0-2, Maynard 0-1). PF: 16. Turnovers: 18.
PIKEVILLE 13 15 22 18 — 68
LAWRENCE CO. 19 13 15 6 — 53