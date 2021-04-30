CANNONSBURG Ashland coach Evan Yongue knew hits would be scarce when facing Pikeville junior pitching ace Tate Lakin Friday night at the Boyd County Derby Classic.
Yongue hit the nail on the head with his prediction. Lakin threw four no-hit innings and struck out seven as the Panthers rolled to an 18-0 four-inning victory. Younge was very impressed.
“What can you say about Lakin?,” Younge said. “He is very solid. One two three almost every inning. He threw a no-hitter and was impressive.”
Panthers coach Shane Simpkins has come to expect this type of outing from this hard-throwing lefty.
“He is a guy that we have leaned on heavily this year,” Simpkins said. “We have thrown him in all of our big games. He went against Trinity and gave us a chance to win. He beat Paintsville in All “A” region finals and came back to win against Raceland in the next round. Our guys have confidence behind him when he is in the mound for us.”
Ashland freshman pitcher Ryan Brown retired two of the first three hitters of the game and had quite a battle with Panther catcher Logan Windle before Windle flared a single to right to plate the game’s first run. Dylan Thompson roped the first of two doubles to drive in Windle as the Panthers scored three runs in their first at bat. The Windle hit was key to give Lakin an early lead.
“We had an opportunity to get out of the first inning and Windle got the hit to keep the inning alive,” Yongue said. “From there it just snowballed and we helped them a lot with walks and errors the rest of the game.”
Pikeville took advantage of a walk and two hit batsmen in the second as Widle singled in two more runs on an infield single to short left to make 7-0 after two innings. The Panthers blew the game open with six runs in the third highlighted by back-to-back doubles from Windle and Thompson.
Lakin faced the minimum twelve batters in the game. Ashland’s Jack Heineman did reach base on an infield error but was thrown out stealing by Pikeville catcher Windle.
The Panthers closed out the game by scoring five runs on just one hit in the fourth inning. The inning featured four walks and two hit batsmen by Ashland pitching as Pikeville stretched the lead to 18-0.
The Panthers improved their record two 8-6 on the season while playing a very tough schedule. Simpkins is hoping that prepares his team for the postseason.
“We have preached to them about the tough schedule,” Simpkins said. “We are really young we play a lot of sophomores and mix in some freshmen. We have told them we are playing a tough schedule and hopefully pay off in the postseason. We are not concerned so much with wins and losses as we are preparing for the end of season run. I feel like we are starting to turn the corner.”
The Tomcats (6-8) received a brief scare when junior Ryan Atkins went down while trying to run down a fly ball in foul territory down the left field line. He left the game immediately following the fall. Younge feels Atkins should fine.
“Ryan stepped on the baseball and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit,” Yongue said. “I think he is going to be alright. He is a big part of our team and program.”
PIKEVILLE 346 5 — 18 10 1
ASHLAND 000 0 — 0 0 6
Lakin and Windle. Brown, Brewer (3) and Mullins, Flowers (2). W-Lakin L-Brown. 2B- Thompson (2) (P), Windle (1).