PAINTSVILLE The Russell Red Devils traveled to Paintsville on Thursday to play the Tigers. Russell came ready to play in the first, finishing the quarter with a 12-9 lead.
The Tigers picked it up in the second quarter, jumping out on a 9-2 run to start, eventually trading the lead with the Red Devils with nearly each possession. Paintsville secured the lead by the end of the half, 23-20.
After the half, the Tigers reached another gear defensively, holding Russell scoreless for the first 4:12 of the third. The Red Devils struggled to find a rhythm, only scoring five total points in the period. Paintsville began really pulling away, with two big Conner Fugate 3s clutching the momentum for good. At the end of the third, Paintsville led Russell, 40-25.
The fourth quarter was a better offensive effort for the Red Devils, led by seven Brady Bell baskets, the team scoring 20 total points, but the deficit was too wide. The Tigers scorched the nets in return, with two Jaxon Watts 3s, outscoring the Red Devils 24-20.
Final score: Paintsville 64, Russell 45.
“Tonight I thought Paintsville played much better than us,” Red Devils coach Tom Barrick said. “We were not very good on either end of the floor. I thought they shot the ball well and defended well. We missed a few easy stick-backs earlier but they made us work for everything. Tonight’s performance is a game that we have to learn from but not dwell on. We have a big game on Saturday (at Lewis County) that we need to get focused on and play better in.”
Paintsville coach Landon Slone added: “Really proud of our four seniors for getting the win on Senior Night. Our defense was solid all night, but we gave up too many offensive rebounds to them early. Their guards challenged us all night attacking the rim. Once we made some defensive adjustments, our defense started creating opportunities for us on the offensive end.
"Our shots weren’t falling in the first half, but I felt like we were getting good looks. We controlled the tempo in the second half and finally started to get in a good rhythm offensively. Very balanced scoring night for us also."