PAINTSVILLE Paintsville Independent Schools’ athletic programs are suspended and will remain so “until it is safe and appropriate to resume,” Paintsville High School principal Tiffany Austin said.
The district shut down its sports at the end of last week, Austin said Sunday, “following recommendations from public health and state guidelines.” They are stopping “out of an abundance of caution due to the rising cases in Paintsville and Johnson County,” Austin said, “until further notice in order to ensure the safety of our athletes, coaches and school community.”
The Johnson County Health Department reported what it called a “surge in cases” of COVID-19 on Facebook on Wednesday and called it “very concerning that our hospitals are filling up.” The county had 38 active cases as of Saturday and 28 recovered.
Paintsville’s football team has no known cases of COVID-19, Tigers coach Joe Chirico said Sunday, but added that the program is doing its part now “to play it safe and make sure everyone is being safe so we can have a season.”
Paintsville is the third northeastern Kentucky school to publicly confirm a sports shutdown related to the coronavirus. Russell and Bath County have since returned to workouts, as has Ironton, which had a similar pause.
The allowable start of mandatory practice is Aug. 24, as determined by the KHSAA Board of Control at its most recent meeting. The board convenes again Aug. 20.