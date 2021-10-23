ASHLAND Greenup County assembled a physical, grinding touchdown drive on its first possession to set the tone Friday night.
Ashland used quick-strike athleticism on its final trip to pull out the win.
Ricky Padron took a jet sweep tap pass from Bailey Thacker 39 yards to the house with 57 seconds to play. The Tomcats held defensively against the Musketeers’ last-ditch effort to preserve a 14-7 victory at Putnam Stadium.
Greenup County, winless save for a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit victory, frustrated Ashland for every bit of four quarters, holding tight to a tie into the final minute. Before Ashland’s last snap, the Musketeers had held the Tomcats to 170 yards of offense, recovered two Ashland fumbles and forced five punts — the Tomcats’ most in a single game since last year’s district final.
Then Ashland finally shook free.
“Anybody that coaches long enough understands that eventually the levee can break,” Greenup County coach Zack Moore said. “(Padron) is a good player, and he made a play.”
Padron came in motion right to left, took Thacker’s touch pass and got to the edge.
“I saw a perfect block by Aris Pittman,” Padron said, “and I just saw grass and I ran.”
Ashland had run that play a couple of times earlier, coach Tony Love said, but “couldn’t connect on it.” Offensive coordinator Jimmy Peyton dialed it up one more time based on what Greenup County was doing defensively.
“We felt like the way (Greenup County was) setting the edge that we could get around that,” Love said. “They were really doing a good job of binding things up inside. It’s give-and-take in football, so if you’re taking something away, you’re giving something else, and it’s just a matter of time before you start to break things down and figure out where those options are.”
Padron’s scoring reception left the Musketeers only 57 seconds to try to tie. Greenup County, which had operated from a clock-eating, game-shortening mentality, got into gear quickly.
The Musketeers took over at their own 42 after an Ashland squib kick carried out of bounds, and quarterback Tyson Sammons’s 29-yard scramble got Greenup County to the Tomcats’ 29-yard line with 29 seconds to play. But an ill-timed unsportsmanlike penalty set the Musketeers back 15 yards.
“At the end of the day — and I thought this last week too, when Ashland was recipient of an unsportsmanlike conduct on the bench — when you get down to that portion of the game, the referees, unless it’s really egregious, they need to keep their frickin’ flags in their pocket,” Moore said. “I don’t know if we would’ve scored, but we don’t know we wouldn’t have either.”
Greenup County came close to scoring anyway. Sammons threw deep and nearly had a man near the goal line, but Ashland’s Kahlil Vaughn provided effective coverage step for step with the Musketeers receiver and the ball fell incomplete.
The Tomcats’ Terell Jordan broke up Greenup County’s fourth-down pass, sending Ashland to victory formation.
Love credited Vaughn’s “solid job for us” and Ashland’s defense as a whole. The Tomcats yielded 156 yards of offense and didn’t allow Greenup County inside the Ashland 46 except for on the Musketeers’ first and last drives.
“I thought our secondary did a really good job of running the alleys when they come up to stop the run,” Love said. “Our linebackers were pretty disciplined inside from what I could see, because (Greenup County’s) offense is a little bit challenging. Misdirection, they false-key, false pull linemen, and you train all year long to read keys a certain way, and then you can’t do it against Greenup County.”
With the win, Ashland (6-4, 2-1 Class 3A, District 7) pulled into a three-way tie with East Carter and Russell for the district’s top seed. It will be broken by RPI after Week 11’s games are complete.
Greenup County (1-7, 0-3 district) got a dream start when Carson Wireman recovered an Ashland fumble on the second play from scrimmage. The Musketeers marched 59 yards in nine plays, draining 5:16 off the clock before Braxton Noble’s 2-yard TD.
“We want to force (opponents) to try to put together long drives,” Moore said, “because most offenses, when you force them to go over five plays, end up doing something themselves — a holding call to put you behind the sticks, drop a ball, turn it over.
“We know (Ashland has) a lot of weapons, really good athletes there in space and a good quarterback. ... That was our plan on defense, was just to try to make them chunk it out, and we did a pretty good job of that up until 57 seconds.”
Padron caught a screen pass for a 27-yard touchdown at the 9:46 mark of the second quarter. SJ Lycans’s extra point tied the score, and it stayed that way until Padron’s late TD.
“I’m proud of our kids too because they fought hard,” Love said. “They could’ve shown a different type of character out there and in a tough time step back, and they didn’t do that. They stood in there and kept fighting and found a way to win, and that’s all you can ask for from a kid.”
Padron had seven receptions for 75 yards and Vinincio Palladino rushed 12 times for 68 yards for Ashland. Thacker completed 9 of 13 passes for 99 yards.
Sammons led all rushers with 105 yards on 17 totes.
The Tomcats won for the 23rd straight time in the series and the 14th consecutive time against the Musketeers at Putnam Stadium.
(606) 326-2658 |
GREENUP CO. 7 0 0 0 — 7
ASHLAND 0 7 0 7 — 14
FIRST QUARTER
GC — Braxton Noble 2 run (Matthew Tipton kick), 5:55
SECOND QUARTER
A — Ricky Padron 27 pass from Bailey Thacker (SJ Lycans kick), 9:46
FOURTH QUARTER
A — Padron 39 pass from Thacker (Lycans kick), :57
GC A
First Downs 8 12
Rushes-Yards 36-125 28-99
Comp-Att-Int 6-17-0 11-18-0
Passing Yards 31 110
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 6-2
Punts-Avg. 8-29.1 5-38.6
Penalties-Yards 3-30 7-55
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Greenup County rushing: T. Sammons 17-105, Noble 18-22, Team 1-(-2).
Ashland rushing: Palladino 12-68, Mullins 7-29, Thacker 2-18, Padron 2-10, Team 5-(-26).
Greenup County passing: T. Sammons 6 of 17 for 31 yards.
Ashland passing: Thacker 9 of 13 for 99 yards, Strader 2 of 5 for 11 yards.
Greenup County receiving: Howard 4-15, Griffith 1-11, Perkins 1-5.
Ashland receiving: Padron 7-75, Pittman 2-26, Brown 1-8, Jordan 1-1.