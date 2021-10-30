RACELAND The timeout was called from the Lawrence County sideline, but it would only delay the inevitable.
Peyton Ison was already in familiar territory. Raceland’s fortunes rested on the junior’s right foot again in overtime on Friday night.
The Bulldogs posted a touchdown during their turn in the extra session, but a mishandled snap left the team without the pivotal extra point.
The Rams have experienced plenty of special-teams magic on the north end of the field at Ram Stadium.
Ison delivered again, straight through the same uprights that received his field goal to defeat Paintsville 12 months ago. The PAT provided the winning point, after Logan Lundy delivered a TD run, to culminate a classic with a 21-20 victory.
“It felt like those old-school Raceland and Lawrence County games,” Raceland coach Michael Salmons said. “Two hard-nosed programs that lined up and battled for 48 minutes and a couple more plays in overtime.”
Raceland could not energize the offense in the opening two quarters and turned to its defense to change the direction of the game.
The Bulldogs recovered their own fumble on the second play of the third frame. It led to a passing situation on third down and Conner Hughes stepped in front of an Alex Strickland pass to set up the Rams in Lawrence County territory.
Parker Fannin followed with a catch in traffic on fourth down and Lundy cashed in the turnover two plays later with an 11-yard TD run.
“It’s a credit to them and what they do,” Salmons said of the Bulldogs. “They have a good football team. Coach (Alan) Short has done a good job. It’s really tough when you don’t see that (offense) all the time and try to be good with your eyes. Some of our guys were a little off with their keys at times. We knew early on that we would have to adjust.
“In the second half, we were able to create a turnover,” he added. “It gave us some momentum. It gave us some life and our offense was able to convert.”
Cole Conlon busted through the offensive line for a sack to disrupt the next Bulldogs drive. Lawrence County had just one first down in its first three second-half drives after recording 124 rushing yards before halftime.
“They brought more pressure (in the second half),” Short said, “and we had a difficult time with that a time or two. It led to some negative plays. We got behind the sticks.
“We’re just heartbroken,” he continued. “We certainly played well enough to win. Raceland is a really good football team and is well-coached. They are the model of consistency. I was very proud of our kids with the way they fought and competed for four quarters. It just came down to a few plays.”
Raceland (9-1) responded with another long drive into the red zone. Lundy managed the march with physical, punishing running and guided his team to the 5-yard line as time expired in the third quarter.
The Rams went to the air on the next play, and Lundy hit Jules Farrow with a short bubble screen and the junior motored over the goal line to give Raceland a 14-7 lead.
“Logan has been tremendous all year,” Salmons said, “but the last month he has been on another level. ... Logan has done a great job leading our football team and the guys have rallied around him. He is a big kid and he is punishing in the run game.”
Lawrence County (7-3) entered its regular season finale with a trio of 500-yard rushers.
The Bulldogs wanted to remind Raceland that their backfield included a quartet of contributors.
Senior Doug Hall was already hovering around the figure and added to his total on his team’s opening drive.
Lawrence County didn’t collect its first snap until the 5:48 mark of the first quarter. The Bulldogs drove into Raceland territory.
The Bulldogs faced a fourth down with two yards needed to keep the drive alive. Strickland handed the ball to the second man through.
The misdirection worked and Hall was untouched as he sprinted 35 yards to paydirt.
“I can’t say enough good things about our three running backs and our quarterback,” Short said. “They all run hard. I lit a fire under one of them at halftime and he played better in the second half.”
Hall finished with 103 rushing yards. Dylan Ferguson added 60 and an overtime touchdown.
Lawrence County will host Magoffin County on Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A playoffs.
“I told the kids that there is no reason to hang our heads,” Short said. “I know it hurts and it’s the nature of the beast in high school football. It was a dandy football game.”
Raceland entertains Fairview on Thursday in the Class A playoffs. The Rams have played five of their last six games at home and hope to see more of Ram Stadium in the coming weeks.
Noah Wallace had 61 yards on the ground for Raceland. Lundy tallied 50 and two TD runs.
The Rams have won seven straight against the Bulldogs.
LAWRENCE CO. 7 0 0 7 6 — 20
RACELAND 0 0 7 7 7 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
LC—Douglas Hall 35 run (Logan Southers kick), 1:15
THIRD QUARTER
R—Logan Lundy 11 run (Peyton Ison kick), 7:29
FOURTH QUARTER
R—Jules Farrow 5 pass from Lundy (Ison kick), 11:54
LC—Blue Fletcher 21 run (Southers kick), 4:04
OVERTIME
LC—Dylan Ferguson 10 run (kick failed)
R—Lundy 2 run (Ison kick)
LC R
First Downs 17 10
Rushes-Yards 46-217 38-162
Comp-Att-Int 3-5-1 6-12-0
Passing Yards 5 51
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-1
Punts-Avg. 2-26.5 3-31.3
Penalties-Yards 2-10 0-0
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Lawrence County rushing: Ferguson 15-60, Strickland 9-(-7), Hall 11-103, Fletcher 10-62, Team 1-(-1).
Raceland rushing: Wallace 12-61, Farrow 2-15, Lundy 11-50, Browning 3-9, Hughes 3-10, Waugh 1-20.
Lawrence County passing: Strickland 3 of 5 for 5 yards.
Raceland passing: Lundy 6 of 12 for 51 yards.
Lawrence County receiving: Gillespie 1-6, Fletcher 1-(-7), N. Collinsworth 1-6.
Raceland receiving: Hughes 1-6, Newman 3-27, Fannin 1-13, Farrow 1-5.