EVANSVILLE, Ind. It was a final, fitting swat from 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year Johni Broome sealing the deal Friday night at the Ford Center, as Morehead State topped Belmont 53-51 for the second straight time in the conference semifinals.
And it means the Eagles (23-10) get to defend their championship, once more.
“Coming out of the timeout, coach (Preston Spradlin) said we were running 1-through-5,” Broome said about the final play. “So we switched everything and we had to be aggressive. Couldn't give up no 3s. From the jump, we played with urgency. Played with great energy. And they forced a pass to (Nick) Muszynski at the top of the key, and I just made a jump on the ball to win the game.”
In a one-possession win — and a see-saw of a second-half altogether — it wasn't the “only” play to win the game. Several others come to mind, including:
■ Two 3-pointers from graduate transfer guard Tray Hollowell, who in a low-scoring affair managed 10 bench points and canned triples for both 42-40 and 49-46 leads.
■ Skyelar Potter and his 12 points, including 10 in the first half — helping the Eagles to a 30-21 advantage at the break.
■ And Broome, who finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
In fact, Spradlin said it wasn't any one play at all.
“I told the guys in our locker room, it was our toughness and our togetherness that won that game,” he said. “It wasn't a special play. It wasn't Xs and Os. It was guys looking at each other, having great belief in that huddle that we would do anything that it took to win that game.
“And I'm just really proud of them for coming together, and making the plays they need to, to extend our season.”
Morehead State led the entire first half, holding the Bruins to 38.1% shooting from the floor (8 for 21) and 0 for 6 from the arc, while forcing nine turnovers.
Things looked quite comfortable for the Eagles, too, when Hollowell answered Ben Sheppard's 3-pointer with a jumper and a 38-28 advantage.
From there, however, the Bruins (25-7) dug in supremely behind a vicious full-court trap defense. Five turnovers and a 12-1 run later, Belmont had its first lead at 40-39 — Muszynski delivering a layup.
In the final seven minutes, neither team possessed more than a one-basket lead. And there were four ties. It was championship basketball.
Belmont finished shooting just 39.5% from the floor and 2 for 12 from the arc — something Bruins coach Casey Alexander noted has been a recent “epidemic,” while crediting Morehead State's dominant defense.
“It's several things,” he said. “They've got really good size and physicality. That's hard to play against. They switch every screen 1-through-4, which is really unconventional, and really tough on our offense specifically because we're a motion team that wants a lot of ball movement and player movement. And it's hard to get it reversed. Hard to get in a flow that we like to play in. Play with a lot of speed and that sort of thing.
“To combat switching defenses, you're trying to get mismatches and you do a lot of isolation plays and things like that, and it's just not really how we play. So it's tough. But it's especially tough when we just aren't making shots.”
Next up for the Eagles: No. 22 Murray State at 7:30 p.m. tonight on ESPNU for the marbles. The two teams played terrific regular-season matchups, only to see the Racers escape in late-game surges both times.
Murray State has a 19-game winning streak on the line, and an almost certain 2022 NCAA Tournament berth on lock due to metrics. The Eagles want back-to-back titles.
Something will give.