FLATWOODS The old saying goes that 2-0 is the most dangerous lead in soccer.
"It's a fact," Ashland coach Preston Freeman said.
The Tomcats couldn't keep that scoreline as Russell pressed late in their 63rd District seeding matchup on Monday night. But Ashland first-year starting keeper Sawyer Frazier made sure to protect a one-goal margin.
Frazier came out sliding near the top of the 18-yard box to erase an impending threat to equalize from the Red Devils in the 79th minute of play. He ranged off his line again to take away another budding scoring chance in the final minute of play. That kept the Tomcats in front, 2-1, and that was where they stayed.
Freeman, himself formerly an All-State keeper for the Tomcats, said Frazier has learned to effectively play aggressively, which has allowed Ashland's defense in front of him to cover more ground. It showed Monday.
"He's come a long way," Freeman said. "He's really learned how to get off his line, (allowing) for our defensive guys to get up higher, and for him to be able to cut off those through balls and balls over the top."
The sophomore goalie is getting on-the-job training the hard way against a tough Tomcats schedule, but is seeing progress, he said.
"It was hard at the start," Frazier said, "and then it just got better and better. Getting more confident back there."
Ashland (7-9-1, 1-1 district seeding) handed Frazier a two-goal lead, including an early tally. The Tomcats' Luke Stahler stole a lackadaisical Russell pass deep in its own end and fed it ahead to Drew Clark, who went far-post inside the right post for his 16th goal of the year and a 1-0 Ashland lead in the sixth minute.
A Russell equalizer seemed imminent as the Red Devils concocted no fewer than 11 legitimate scoring opportunities in the first half. None came to fruition, due to either Frazier putting the ball away or Russell sending the ball over the crossbar or on the wrong side of the post. And Ashland's Zach McComis swept a Red Devils shot off the goal line with Frazier caught out.
All the scoring chances were positive, Russell coach Randy Vanover said, but the Red Devils have to figure out how to convert more of them.
"There's a lot that we need to work on from tonight, but there was a lot of good stuff tonight, too," Vanover said. "We just gotta find the net. I think we had plenty of chances."
Freeman credited sophomore Gavin Maynard with locking down the midfield to help take away all that Russell offense. He was rewarded with a goal of his own in the 68th minute.
"Best game of the year for him by far," Freeman said of Maynard. "Every time Russell would start winning balls in the middle and I'm screaming over there, 'Where's my midfield?,' Gavin steps up."
Russell (9-4, 1-1 district seeding), which had won seven of its last eight matches coming in for the first time in six years, finally broke through in the 72nd minute. Nathan Sabotchick was in the right place at the right time, knocking in a carom from a shot Frazier had initially parried.
"It was a wake-up call," Frazier said. "I had to get ready."
He did, and try though Russell might, it couldn't get another shot past him.
"I thought he was the difference in the game," Vanover said of Frazier. "Tough kid. My hat's off to him."
The Red Devils' backup keeper, freshman Ravi Ahuja, kept Russell going strong too in relief of starter Marcus Bellomy, who broke his nose in a collision in the 28th minute, Vanover said.
With its win, Ashland forced a three-way tie for the top seed in district seeding with Russell and Boyd County. That distinction comes with it a bye into the district tournament final and free passage to the 16th Region Tournament.
The three-way tiebreaker for the 63rd District is a blind draw, according to the latest seeding plan filed with the KHSAA in 2014. That will be carried out at the tournament meeting on Thursday.
Whatever happens there, the Tomcats and Red Devils feel good about their chances going forward.
"We've been playing well," Freeman said. "We've found a flow about us. We've played some very good teams. I think we're well-prepared for postseason."
Added Vanover: "We just continue to learn, we continue to build, and we've still got a lot of soccer left in us this year."
