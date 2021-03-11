West Carter scored a victory over Elliott County on Thursday to secure the No. 1 seed in the 62nd District Tournament next week.
The Lady Comets will see the Lady Lions again in the first round at East Carter on Tuesday at 7 p.m., per West Carter athletic director Corey Gee.
No. 2 seed Morgan County will face No. 3 East Carter on the same night at Elliott County at 7 p.m.
The championship game site and time will be determined at a later date. The two semifinal winners will advance to the 16th Region Tournament.