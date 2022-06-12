ORLANDO, Fla. The Olive Hill Special Olympics delegation has struck gold again.
Levi Oney claimed two golds and three medals overall in bowling competition at the Special Olympics USA Games last week.
He won individual gold in his first-ever USA Games opportunity on Tuesday, bowling a personal-best 356 series to win his division by 45 pins against Tennessee’s Wyatt Branson. That was the first gold won at these Games by a Kentucky athlete.
One day later, Oney teamed with Dallas Derringer of Louisville to take home gold once more. The duo compiled an aggregate 878. Derringer supplied a 562 (213-197-152) and Oney chipped in a 316 (124-97-95).
It’s the second straight USA Games with an Olive Hill native bringing home gold. Joseph Jarrell won gold in the pairs competition with Daniel Williams of Glasgow in the 2018 Games in Seattle.
On Thursday, Oney, Derringer, Brianna Goode and Casey Freeman collected bronze in their division of the team event, knocking down 1,286 pins.
Oney’s contribution was a 277, going 104-84-89.
The 58 athletes, Unified partners and coaches composing the Kentucky delegation to the national Games returned to the commonwealth on Sunday, landing at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport with 32 medals – including 15 golds – in tow.