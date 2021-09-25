OLIVE HILL The sun had already set at Michael Ed Blankenship Stadium by kickoff, but West Carter quarterback Eli Estepp encountered a shadow on Friday night.
The shadow of his own end zone.
Shelby Valley spent more time inside the West Carter 5-yard line than the Comets did in the first half. Three of the first four Wildcats possessions ended near the goal line after stalling on fourth down.
Estepp and his teammates needed some room to operate. West Carter found enough big plays and fended off a late Shelby Valley rally to win, 26-20, in its district opener.
“Offensively, I thought our guys did a good job,” West Carter coach Daniel Barker said. “We did not have good field position most of the game. Eli made some really good throws for us. Standing in the end zone, he threw one deep to Jackson (Bond). As the game went on, we ran the ball better and better. We have shown progress on offense.”
West Carter did not win the field position battle, but Shelby Valley (2-3) could not take advantage of its collection of short fields.
The Wildcats could not punch it in from the 1 on their opening possession and recorded the same result on their next trip.
With his back to the wall, Estepp responded with a deep pass down the right sideline in front of the West Carter bench. Bond hauled in the long ball while fighting off the defender.
He sprinted the rest of way for the 93-yard touchdown. The senior became the Comets’ career leader in receiving yards on that play. Bond played in his third game of the season after recovering from a knee injury he suffered during basketball season.
“He is starting to look like the old Jack,” Barker said. “The touchdown catch was the kind of play that we are used to seeing around here the last four years. I am really happy for him because he has worked so hard. To get rewarded in a big district game, and a big rivalry game, it was great to see.”
The Wildcats’ offense eventually found paydirt late in the first half.
Ethan Bentley and Russ Osborne hooked up on Shelby Valley’s fourth trip to the red zone. The pitch-and-catch resulted in a 16-yard TD reception for Bentley. The 2-point conversion failed, but it knotted the score at 6-6 with 1:49 remaining in the second quarter.
“When you don’t stay ahead of the sticks, it will throw your rhythm off,” Shelby Valley coach Anthony Hampton said. “Your play calling and some of your formations have to change in the red zone. On our first two possessions, we got behind the sticks. It was tough to find the momentum.”
Estepp quickly returned from injury and moved West Carter down the field in the 2-minute drill. He found a wide-open Blake McGlone for the 23-yard touchdown pass. The Comets took a 14-6 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Cole Crampton started to find running lanes in the second half. The ball carrier had been bottled up around the line of scrimmage, but he found a seam and bolted past the defense for a 41-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
The Wildcats showed no signs of relenting behind the grit of Osborne. The sophomore quarterback hurt his ankle in the second half, but chose to stay in the game.
“Tonight was the first time he’s had to face adversity with injuries and some pain,” Hampton said. “He refused to stay out. He wanted to play. I knew he was a talented kid and tonight I found out he is tough, too.”
Osborne gained 108 yards on the ground and accounted for two late rushing touchdowns to keep the Wildcats close. The Comets could not put their opponent away.
“We haven’t done that all season,” Barker said. “It falls on me. We have to do something different. After four games of that, we will have to change some things and close out these games easier. We haven’t made any game that we’ve played easy. Our kids are talented enough to do it, but we still have work to do.”
Crampton emerged from a crowd in the final frame to add another dynamic TD run with a 46-yard sprint. Crampton led the way with 147 rushing yards for West Carter (3-2). Bond added 136 receiving yards.
The Comets have not lost a district game since joining Class 2A, District 6. The victory over the Wildcats pushed the winning streak to 13 games.
S. VALLEY 0 6 0 14 — 20
W. CARTER 6 8 6 6 — 26
FIRST QUARTER
WC—Jackson Bond 93 pass from Eli Estepp (kick failed), 1:32
SECOND QUARTER
SV—Ethan Bentley 16 pass from Ross Osborne (pass failed), 1:49
WC—Blake McGlone 23 pass from Estepp (Cole Crampton pass from Estepp), :52
THIRD QUARTER
WC—Crampton 41 run (pass failed) 9:33
FOURTH QUARTER
SV—Osborne 9 run (pass failed), 3:10
WC—Crampton 46 run (run failed), 2:59
SV—Osborne 7 run (Bradley Bentley pass from Osborne), :29
SV WC
First Downs 22 12
Rushes-Yards 36-212 27-155
Comp-Att-Int 15-27-0 6-14-0
Passing Yards 186 172
Fumbles-Yards 1-1 0-0
Punts-Avg. 1-34 4-39.5
Penalties-Yards 14-115 12-145
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Shelby Valley rushing: Osborne 18-108, Newsome 11-30, E. Bentley 5-55, R. Bentley 2-19.
West Carter rushing: Oppenheimer 3-4, Crampton 21-147, Estepp 1-1, McGlone 2-3.
Shelby Valley passing: Osborne 15 of 27 for 186 yards.
West Caster passing: Estepp 6 of 14 for 172 yards.
Shelby Valley receiving: B. Bentley 2-92, Newsome 7-41, E. Bentley 4-80, Cook 2-33.
West Carter receiving: Jones 1-13, Bond 4-136, McGlone 1-23.