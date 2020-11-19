Due to a new health advisory issued by the Franklin County Department of Health and the Columbus Department of Health on Wednesday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association decided to adhere to the recommendations and have moved the location of its state football championships.
Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon, Ohio, has been chosen as the new host, according to a press release by the OHSAA, after games were to be played at Fortress Obetz in southeastern Columbus.
Paul Brown Tiger Stadium served as host of the OHSAA football state championships from 1990 to 2013.
Games times will remain as scheduled. State final games will commence Friday through Sunday. Ironton (11-0) meets defending champion Kirtland (10-0) at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is a big change at the 11th hour, but Massillon Washington can accommodate these games and the number of fans that are permitted to attend,” said Beau Rugg, OHSAA Senior Director of Officiating and Sport Management and the OHSAA’s football administrator. “We are pleased to be playing football this weekend and are excited that these 12 schools will be able to finish their seasons.”