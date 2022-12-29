RACELAND Betsy Layne got more players onto the floor in the first quarter on Thursday night than Portsmouth brought along to Raceland.
The Trojans made it work, pushing through to a 74-54 victory over the Bobcats in the Ohio River Classic semifinals.
“I think our kids are just tough kids,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said. “We don’t have a lot, but what we have is quality. They do the right thing, they come, they come early, and they just battle everyday. It’s not an issue of who’s gonna show up or whose toe is gonna hurt or something. We just don’t have stuff like that. They just battle through everything, really.”
That could’ve also applied to Thursday, when Betsy Layne, riding high from a 50-43 victory over Raceland in the tournament’s opening round a night earlier, lingered within 12 points in the closing minutes of the third quarter and hoped for another run.
Portsmouth said no, rattling off nine straight points in the span of 60 seconds. Daysha Reid capped it with a 3-pointer and a transition drive for two more, putting the Trojans up by 21.
“There was a stretch there where the momentum changed,” Bobcats coach Kory Thacker said. “Our girls got deflated. They didn’t. They stretched it out, and we just couldn’t bounce back. We’d get it to nine, 10, 11 points, and then, boom, we’d give up two or three plays.
“That’s part of being young, but we’re proud of our girls. They fought.”
Sienna Allen pitched in 20 points and 10 rebounds to win game MVP honors for Portsmouth (10-2). Reid netted 23 points, Savannah Cantrell dropped in 16 and KK Mays added 13.
Hughes credited Mays and Cantrell’s work off the stat sheet with helping Portsmouth prevail. Mays, in particular, shifted to guard Betsy Layne’s point guards, which the coach called “the game-winning decision.”
The Trojans’ roster boasts just one upperclassman, junior Emily Cheatham, so they consider the future bright and tonight’s tournament final against Elliott County to be another potential growth moment toward that goal.
“It’s nice for our kids to have opportunities like that,” Hughes said. “They’re not used to having those opportunities, and that’ll be nice. Excited about that.”
Jayden Jarrell dropped in 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (2-9) to earn team game MVP notice. Haleigh Damron added 13 points.
Thacker believes Betsy Layne’s experience this week has helped the Bobcats salvage their season.
“With there being a bracket, that gives you something to look forward to,” he said. “The worst thing we could do tomorrow, we come out fourth place.
“Our goal was come down here and turn this season around and compete. I think we’ve stepped over that, and we’re turning in the right direction.”
PORTSMOUTH 16 20 22 16 — 74
B. LAYNE 11 9 18 16 — 54
Portsmouth (74) — Cheatham 2, Allen 20, Reid 23, Mays 13, Cantrell 16, Ankrom, Carr, Meadows. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Reid 5, Cantrell). FT: 14-24. Fouls: 16.
Betsy Layne (54) — Pente 3, Thacker 2, Damron 13, Jarrell 16, Martin 8, Hall 6, Ward 6, K. Williams, Howell, Keathley, Hunt, Collins, Au. Williams. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Damron 3, Hall 2). FT: 11-19. Fouls: 16.