RACELAND Roy Whitt wanted to see something specific from his Elliott County team on Thursday.
Shelby Valley provided the perfect opening for the Lions to use it.
The Wildcats deployed a zone look defensively for most of the teams’ Ohio River Classic semifinal matchup. Elliott County was patient to get the right shot – and got off a shot nearly every possession.
The Lions committed only two turnovers in pulling away to a 56-44 victory at Raceland.
“Our girls handled the pressure,” Whitt said. “They passed the ball. We talked about getting more ball movement, and today, we did that.”
Whitt noted the effort of point guard Katie Adkins, who was named Elliott County’s game MVP. She produced 12 points and “nine or 10 assists,” Whitt said.
“She did a little bit of everything,” Whitt said. “That was the big difference, I thought.”
Shelby Valley coach Mikie Hall said the Wildcats played zone in large part because of their youth. They started two upperclassmen and three players in eighth or ninth grade on Thursday and brought a seventh-grader and two sophomores off the bench.
“You can get up in people’s face and guard if you got good help-side (defense). I don’t even know if my kids know what help-side is,” Hall deadpanned. “We do have to play a lot of zone right now, just for spacing and to be in the right place.”
Shelby Valley scored the first five points of the second half to tie the game at 26 and still lingered within five inside the final minute of the third quarter.
That left time for Elliott County’s Molly Howard to score twice, however, before the buzzer, and the Wildcats never got closer than eight points again.
The Lions do boast experience – having started five upperclassmen in Adkins, a senior, and juniors Howard, Kiley Whitt, Kailey Hamilton and Rylee Sturgill – and leaned on it during Shelby Valley’s surges.
“They’ve been in this situation before,” Roy Whitt said. “They know what they’ve gotta do, and we’re just happy with the outcome today.”
Howard scored 21 points and Kiley Whitt added 10 points and eight rebounds to join Adkins in double figures.
Howard connected on four of Elliott County’s seven 3-pointers.
Hall was impressed with the speed and driving ability of both the Lions and East Carter, which Shelby Valley beat 57-51 in the first round on Wednesday.
“We don’t do a good job of keeping the basketball in front of us, and both of these teams had two or three kids that can put it on the floor and get around you and make stuff happen for their team,” Hall said. “We want to get to where we can play everybody man. It may take a while.”
Kyra Looney, the Wildcats’ lone senior, scored 17 points to lead Shelby Valley (3-4), which had won three straight after an 0-3 start. Looney was named the Wildcats’ game MVP.
Sadie Johnson dropped in 12 points and Miley Riddle netted 11 for Shelby Valley.
The Wildcats outrebounded Elliott County, 38-23. Johnson led the way with 10 boards. Looney added eight.
Elliott County (4-7) won its third straight after a five-game skid. The Lions advance to their first holiday tournament final since 2012, against Portsmouth today.
“It’s gonna be fun,” Roy Whitt said. “Both teams are gonna be tired. It’s just whoever can reach back into the tank far enough to dig something out.”
S. VALLEY 8 13 15 8 – 44
ELLIOTT CO. 8 18 19 11 – 56
Shelby Valley (44) – Looney 17, Riddle 11, S. Johnson 12, Tuttle 4, J. Meade, Robinson, Baldwin, Shannon. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Looney 3). FT: 1-4. Fouls: 17.
Elliott County (56) – Howard 21, Whitt 10, Hamilton 7, Sturgill 6, Adkins 12, Preston, Offill. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Howard 4, Whitt, Hamilton, Adkins). FT: 13-19. Fouls: 11.
