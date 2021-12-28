RACELAND Raceland held a seven-point lead at halftime in the opening round of its home tournament on Monday night, but that was a little too close for comfort.
The Rams put it away with defense. They held Heritage (Tennessee) scoreless for the first 4:06 of the third frame and began capitalizing in transition to pull away to a 71-60 victory in the Ohio River Classic's night-one nightcap.
"I think we were better defensively (in the second half)," Raceland coach Ron Keeton said. "I know we still ended up giving up 60 points, but we challenged them at halftime to be better on the defensive end and rebound the ball better, because (Heritage) got a lot of offensive rebounds the first half against us and we felt like that contributed to them having 32 at halftime."
Raceland handled both tasks. After allowing 20 points to the Mountaineers in the second quarter -- actually, about half the Mountaineers, as Heritage fielded a split-squad team against the Rams to fill out the bracket due to Ludlow's COVID-19-related withdrawal on the eve of the tournament's opening round -- Raceland limited Heritage to half that in the third frame.
And the Rams, who were outrebounded 21-15 in the first half, topped the Mountaineers on the glass, 21-19, after intermission.
Both statistics helped Raceland get its transition offense going, which put distance between the Rams and Heritage -- even with the benefit of only five long-distance shots, typically a staple of Raceland's offensive diet.
"There was no question for us tonight the big difference offensively was what we got in transition," Keeton said. "Our MO as a team is to be able to get to the rim and get kickout 3s. ... I know we didn't shoot a ton of 3s, which we probably need to shoot more 3s, but we were getting so much in transition and in the lane that you hated not to continue to attack that."
That wore on Heritage, which only had, essentially, half a program's worth of depth. The other group of Mountaineers had knocked off Menifee County, 52-47, in Monday's second game.
"Our girls got tired," said Mountaineers assistant coach Karly Stache, who ran the split-squad unit that faced the Rams. "(Raceland was) pressing just about the whole game. We handled the press pretty well, but that takes a lot of effort to do that."
Nim Maynard scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds and was named Raceland's Player of the Game. Emma Picklesimer chipped in 14 points and nine boards. Emma Broughton tallied 16 points for the Rams (4-8), who have won four of six after an 0-6 start.
The Mountaineers got down double digits early. Broughton hit a 3-pointer while being fouled, which caused Stache to lace her hands behind her head and look skyward.
Broughton converted the charity toss to put the Rams on top, 17-6, with 2:56 to go in the first period.
And Raceland led by as many as 16 in the second quarter on Baylee Burney's bucket on the break with 3:30 left in the half.
But Heritage headed to the locker room on an 11-2 surge. Natalie Byrd and Karly Christopher combined for all 11 of them. Byrd's jumper with 24 seconds to play in the frame got the Mountaineers within seven at the break.
"I'm proud of them," Stache said of her unit. "They worked their tails off. They gave it all they got. Our offense was doing pretty well. Giving up 71 points, that's not a great defensive game, but they gave their best."
Jaci Neubert scored 20 points for Heritage in earning its Player of the Game nod. Byrd tallied 14 points and Christopher produced 11.
HERITAGE 12 20 10 18 -- 60
RACELAND 19 20 17 15 -- 71
Heritage (60) -- Neubert 20, Christopher 11, Wright 5, Boyce 2, Doyle 3, Byrd 14, Hutsell 1, Carswell 4, Hamilton, Sanders. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Christopher 3, Neubert 2). FT: 11-14. Fouls: 17.
Raceland (71) -- Hapney 6, Broughton 16, Mackie 5, Maynard 21, Picklesimer 14, Boggs 2, Burney 7, Gartin, Lacks, Thomas, Tennison, Whitt. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Maynard 3, Burney, Broughton). FT: 8-19. Fouls: 12.