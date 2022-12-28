RACELAND Shelby Valley broke open a tight contest with East Carter with a strong fourth quarter to notch a 57-51 win in the first round of the Ohio River Classic at the Palace.
The Wildcats got strong play from eighth-grade guard Miley Riddle and senior guard Kyra Looney to compensate for the foul problems of eighth-grade post player Sadie Johnson. The tandem combined for 37 points and four 3-pointers.
“A lot of Sadie’s fouls come from just being a 13-year old kid,” Shelby Valley coach Mikie Hall said. “Riddle is also an eighth-grader, but we hold them accountable for their play. They go out there and battle every game. Kyra is a senior and she was huge tonight. She steadied us down the stretch and her experience was huge in the win.”
The first half was tightly contested throughout. East Carter senior Makyla Waggoner scored 13 of her game-high 26 points to lead the Raiders to a 32-30 halftime lead. Teammate Rachel Tussey added a pair of treys for the Raiders. A Kinsley Rutledge 3 gave East Carter its biggest lead of the half at 32-27. The Wildcats’ Looney drained a deep 3 at the buzzer to cut the deficit to two at the break.
A Maddie Moore bucket put East Carter up 39-33 early in the second half. Two Riddle 3s sandwiched around a Looney trey sparked a 9-0 run to give Shelby Valley a 42-39 lead with 3:43 to play in the third quarter. Tussey’s third triple of the game gave East Carter a slim 45-42 lead heading into the final stanza.
A combination of Wildcat pressure and the return of Johnson to the floor turned the game in the favor of Shelby Valley. Five quick points from Johnson and pressure defense gave the Wildcats a 53-50 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Raiders could only muster one field goal and went 4-for-10 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The result was a 57-51 win for Shelby Valley.
East Carter coach Matt Clark knows his team needs experience in close games.
“We as a team have just not been in a lot of close games the past couple seasons,” he said. “It is a process to win these kind of games. The more we are in close games, the better we will be. Shelby Valley started pressuring us and we didn’t handle it well. We also missed a lot of free throws. The girls are still positive, and I think in the next couple of weeks we will win these type of games.”
Hall agreed the pressure played a big role in the fourth quarter surge.
“I thought we were smarter with our pressure,” he said. “We made some silly fouls in the first half with our press. The girls listened to what we needed to do and executed better in the fourth quarter.”
Riddle led the Wildcats (3-3) with 19 points, followed by Looney’s 18. Johnson scored nine points in limited minutes.
The Raiders (3-6) got an outstanding performance from Waggoner with 26 points and 12 rebounds. Tussey added nine points, all from 3-point land.
Clark had high praise for Waggoner.
“She has done a great job of getting to the rim all season,” he said. “She just needs to continue to improve on pull-up jumpers and converting when she gets to the free-throw line.”
Shelby Valley will take on Elliott County in the semifinals of the winners’ bracket today, while East Carter meets Huntington St. Joe in the consolation bracket.
S. VALLEY 17 13 12 15 — 57
E. CARTER 15 17 13 6 — 51
Shelby Valley (57) — Riddle 19, Looney 18, Johnson 9, Meade 7, Robinson 2, Shannon 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Looney 2, Riddle 2, Meade). FT: 10-20. Fouls: 19.
East Carter (51) — Waggoner 26, Tussey 9, Rutledge 6, Bush 3, McGuire 3, Moore 2, Boggs 2. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Tussey 3, Bush, Rutledge). FT: 10-24. Fouls: 17.