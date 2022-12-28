RACELAND Portsmouth advanced to the Ohio River Classic semifinals with a dominant performance in a 67-26 win over Magoffin County on Wednesday.
The Trojans had more 3-point field goals (12) than the Hornets had overall makes from the floor (10).
“Definitely something we work on all the time, all summer, all fall,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said. “If you can’t make them, you don’t shoot them.
“You have all summer and all fall to audition, and if you don’t make them in the summer or the fall, you ain’t shooting them in the winter.”
If Wednesday afternoon’s game was any indication, both Daysha Reid and Sienna Allen got the part in their audition.
Reid was 6 for 6 overall from distance and racked up 27 points, while Allen had 24 and was 5 for 11 from downtown.
“I still thought she played a really unselfish game,” Hughes said of Reid. “I thought she ran the floor well, got down the floor, and they hit her on some easy baskets.
“I think most of her 3s were after a few passes. We still tested the defense, and she’s an unbelievable shooter.”
Hughes was more happy with Reid’s five rebounds, something they’ve been “concentrating on.”
Portsmouth outrebounded Magoffin County by a tally of 27-21 and also forced 23 turnovers.
“I thought Katie Ankrom got us off to a good start with three rebounds like right at the beginning,” Hughes said. “We’ve been really focusing on the rebounding, so I’m really impressed with my guards rebounding.”
The Trojans were tough from the opening tip, starting the game on a 15-2 run. They led 23-9 through one period of play.
On the other side, the Hornets had to overcome some adversity when leading scorer Angel Mullis picked up her third foul with 6:11 before halftime.
“It was like a snowball effect that started that we couldn’t really recover from,” Magoffin County coach Justin Williams said. “We for some reason did a lot of just standing and watching, and again I think it goes back to fear factor and being intimidated.”
In terms of what Portsmouth did to be effective, Williams was complimentary of the Trojans’ toughness.
“They showed up,” Williams said with a laugh. “I think their athleticism and their quickness really intimidated us.
“Their size intimidated us, so when lanes would open up on ball rotation, instead of taking the gaps that were there, we hesitated and stood. In the first half, we ended up taking bad 3s, which led to breaks for them and then we didn’t attack.”
Portsmouth coasted to a 41-13 lead at halftime. It hit eight of 12 3s in the first two quarters.
The third quarter saw the Trojans tighten up even more defensively. Magoffin County was unable to get a field goal until Abby Barnett scored with 3 minutes left in the third as Portsmouth opened the period on a 16-0 run.
After three, the Trojans held a 62-17 edge.
While Portsmouth held a sizable advantage, the Hornets took the final frame 9-6.
“I was proud of the effort, especially in the second half coming out,” Williams said. “I thought we drove more, I thought we tried to attack more, and so seeing that was encouraging.”
Portsmouth advances to face Betsy Layne tomorrow, while Magoffin County will take on host Raceland.
PORTSMOUTH 23 18 21 6 — 67
MAGOFFIN CO. 9 4 4 9 — 26
Portsmouth (67) — Reid 27, Allen 24, Cantrell 9, Cheatham 4, Mays 3. 3-Pt. FG: 12 (Reid 6, Allen 5, Cantrell 1). FT: 5-12. Fouls: 8.
Magoffin County (26) - Mullis 11, K. Williams 6, Reed 3, Lafferty 2, M. Williams 2, Barnett 2. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (Reed). FT: 5-5. Fouls: 7.