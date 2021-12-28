RACELAND If the first 10-plus minutes of Monday night's Ohio River Classic first-round game didn't seem much like a typical Floyd Central outing, that's on purpose.
"First half was more of a halfcourt game, and we're not a halfcourt team," Jaguars coach Justin Triplett said. "I don't want to play like that. It's boring to me."
Floyd Central, after leading East Carter just 19-18 two and a half minutes into the second quarter, certainly spiced things up after that. The Jaguars employed constant pressure to score 35 of the next 48 points en route to a 54-37 victory at Raceland.
"I think we finally started playing our game and trapping and running the floor," Triplett said. "We want to speed you up, turn you over, so we can get easy baskets. We're not the 'grind it out, run a perfect set' offense all the time. We're more up-and-down, and that's just how we're more comfortable playing."
Floyd Central made East Carter uncomfortable in the process. The Jaguars hounded the Raiders into 23 turnovers through three quarters before backing off their pressure in the fourth frame.
An inexperienced East Carter team playing its first game in 16 days after a COVID-19-related pause struggled to counter it.
"Early on, we handled the press pretty good," East Carter coach Jeff Damron said. "Some of it is fatigue, and then when we started getting tired, our lack of experience started showing. When you put that together against a team that's physical as (Floyd Central), and they want to attack the lane and we're not rotating outside to take that away, that's not gonna end up good for us."
East Carter (1-6, including one COVID-19 forfeit loss) led twice in the early going and scored the first four points of the second quarter to hang within one of the Jaguars.
Makyla Waggoner and Maci Moore each drove the lane for Raiders buckets to start the second. Moore's shot at the 6:00 mark rolled around the rim before dropping, after Waggoner had saved that possession by forcing a jump ball.
Moore was fouled while shooting. She missed the ensuing charity toss, which resulted in a team rebound out-of-bounds as East Carter retained possession with another crack at the lead.
But the Raiders turned it over -- one of 15 first-half giveaways -- and Floyd Central scored the next six points, beginning with Kamryn Shannon's bucket in the lane.
The Jaguars built their advantage to nine points by the final minute of the first half and 19 through three frames.
Kennedy Harvel scored 21 points and was named Player of the Game for Floyd Central (9-2, including one COVID-19 forfeit win). Shannon chipped in 14 points.
"Once she gets going defensively, normally her offense carries off that," Triplett said of Harvel. "She feeds a lot off her teammates. Kennedy's a really good shooter; we're trying to build her game into a really good finisher."
Kinsley Rutledge was East Carter's Player of the Game. She had nine rebounds to key her team's 46-31 edge on the glass and was one of six Raiders to score at least five points but not more than six. Rutledge and Waggoner tallied six points apiece, and Moore, Rachel Tussey, Karyssa Marcum and Tori Bishop scored five each.
"We're trying to find that mix and match between kids that can guard the way we need to play, to force some turnovers," Damron said, "and then pushing the ball and getting into position to catch and score.
"I like our kids, they like each other, everybody's getting along," Damron continued. "We got athletic ability; we just gotta get the experience and strength."
It was the first meeting between East Carter and Floyd Central, which opened in 2017 by consolidation of Allen Central and South Floyd.
F. CENTRAL 19 12 17 6 -- 54
E. CARTER 14 10 5 8 -- 37
Floyd Central (54) -- Harvel 21, J. Johnson 6, Shannon 14, Martin 6, Compton 2, C. Johnson 5, Holle, Hall, Little, Lafferty, Sullivan. 3-Pt. FG: 1 (C. Johnson). FT: 9-11. Fouls: 11.
East Carter (37) -- Mac. Moore 5, Waggoner 6, Tussey 5, Adams 2, Rutledge 6, Marcum 5, Bishop 5, Tiller 3, Ockerman, S. Williams, B. Boggs, Mad. Moore, McGuire, R. Hall. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Mac. Moore, Tussey, Marcum, Bishop). FT: 3-8. Fouls: 9.