RACELAND Elliott County put the defensive clamps on Huntington St. Joseph in the second and third quarters of their 54-27 win in the first round of the Ohio River Classic on Wednesday.
The Irish jumped out to an early 11-6 lead behind eight points from guard Niko Kaufman. A three from the Lions’ Molly Howard cut the lead to 11-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Elliott County coach Roy Whitt decided it was time to switch to a zone defense to slow down Kaufman.
“We went to a 2-3 zone and I think it affected how they played offensively,” Whitt said. “We were able to contain the Kaufman girl and put pressure on her. We were able to keep her from getting to the rim.”
The Lions held the Irish offense to just three free throws in the second stanza. On their offensive end, the trio of Howard, Katie Adkins and Kiley Whitt combined for 19 second-quarter points as the Lions outscored the Irish 21-9 to forge to 30-14 halftime lead. Howard finished the half with a team-high 14 points.
The Lions’ defensive prowess continued to start the second half. St. Joe opened the second half with a Chloe Lee basket, but could only muster one more point the remainder of the third quarter. Adkins lit up the scoreboard with 10 points in the quarter to push the Elliott County lead to 50-17 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Irish outscored the Lions 10-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little too late to overcome the huge Elliott County lead.
The Lion trio of Howard, Adkins and Whitt scored 47 of the team’s 54 points.
“Molly carried throughout the first half with her scoring,” Roy Whitt said. “Katie sets the table for us every night on both ends of the floor. Kylie makes us a lot better when she scores and rebounds like she did today. We are just trying to get healthy. We were without (Kylie) Sturgill today, who has had 23 points in each of our last two games.”
Howard led the Lions (3-7) with 19 points. Adkins followed with 15 points and Whitt chipped in 13 points and 11 rebounds in the win.
Kaufman led St. Joe with a team-high 12 points.
The Irish will face East Carter in the consolation bracket.
HUNT. ST. JOE 11 3 3 10 — 27
ELLIOTT CO. 9 21 20 4 — 54
Huntington St. Joseph (27) — Kaufman 12, George 8, Ca. Lee 4, Ch. Lee 3, Muth 0. 3-Pt FG: 3 (Kaufman 2, Ca. Lee). FT: 8-17. Fouls: 18.
Elliott County (54) — Howard 19, Adkins 15, Whitt 13, Hamilton 5, Offill 2. 3-Pt FG: 6 (Howard 4, Adkins, Hamilton). FT: 13-19. Fouls: 13.