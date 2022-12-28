RACELAND One of the youngest teams in the Bluegrass grew up a little bit on Wednesday night.
Betsy Layne, who coach Kory Thacker says is the third-youngest team in the state, picked up its second win of the season, 50-43, over Raceland.
The first-year coach knew how important the trip to the Ohio River Classic could be for his team.
“This tournament will determine the rest of our season,” Thacker said. “There’s two options: it can either go right or left.
“Right is where we want to be, left is staying in that valley that we were in before, and they came out of it. We’re not out of it, but we climbed up a little bit today.”
The Bobcats forced 18 second-half turnovers and 28 overall. They also held Raceland to two fourth-quarter field goals.
For a young team, getting takeaways and being able to run in transition was pivotal.
“We got girls that haven’t learned to create offense by their self without an offensive set, so speed the game up, get some deflections, get some steals and be at the line and create some offense off that,” Thacker said.
While turnovers were hard to overcome for the host Rams, Raceland coach Marty Thomas said finishing on offense was another factor that plagued his team.
“I think we did a really good job handling their pressure, breaking the press,” Thomas said. “We were four for 13 or four for 14 from layups in the second half, so once you break the press, you’ve got to convert.
“If we converted, maybe we’re talking with smiles on our face more right now.”
Offense was hard to come by for both teams, but each was able to generate some at the charity stripe.
Combined, the teams made 35 free throws and shot 52 overall.
The biggest foul shots of the game came down the stretch when Betsy Layne’s Jaden Pente hit 5 of 8 in the final 1:47.
“She’s built for those moments. It’s in her blood,” Thacker said of the freshman. “The three misses at the end, probably on me, I put a lot of pressure on her, but she responded when we needed her to and she handled the ball exceptionally well with a lot of press.”
Raceland led 13-10 through one quarter. The game was tied at halftime at 21 after Jayden Jarrell got a putback to fall just before the buzzer.
Betsy Layne was led by Brookelyn Thacker, who had 13 points. Pente totaled 12.
The Rams’ Nim Maynard led all scorers with 24 points and eight rebounds.
“She’s just a solid performer every night for us,” Thomas said of Maynard. “We do a lot of plays through her obviously, and we’re trying to seek ways to complement her more and more”.
The third quarter saw the Bobcats close the final 2:57 on an 11-2 run to take a 38-31 lead into the fourth.
B. LAYNE 10 11 17 12 — 50
RACELAND 13 8 10 12 — 43
Betsy Layne (50) — Thacker 13, Pente 12, Martin 9, Jarrell 7, Hall 5, Damron 2, Ward 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Thacker, Hall). FT: 16-25. Fouls: 21.
Raceland (43) — Maynard 24, Taylor 6, R. Mackie 5, P. Mackie 4, Wellman 2, Gartin 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Maynard). FT: 19-27. Fouls: 15.