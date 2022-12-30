Portsmouth crossed the Ohio River as it traveled back home Friday night with the Ohio River Classic trophy in tow.
The Trojans took down Elliott County, 69-41, in a game where Portsmouth dominated from start to finish.
“Our defense is pretty darn good,” Portsmouth coach Amy Hughes said. “Everybody does their part, plays their role. We’re adding the rebounding and it’s finally starting to become fun to get rebounds and see who can get the most. But defense is always the key.”
The second-place finish for the Lions is a vast improvement to last year’s seventh place finish in this same tournament.
“There’s so many positives to take away from this tournament,” Elliott County coach Roy Whitt said. “But there’s things we saw here to build and improve on. But I feel good coming out of this tournament and feel like we can get to where we need to be.”
The two squads traded early shots to start things off, but the Trojans created separation late in the quarter with a 9-0 run.
Portsmouth took a 20-11 score into the second quarter.
Nine of the 11 points for Elliott County came from behind the arc, as the Lions struggled down low early.
In the second quarter, Elliott County looked absolutely gassed. Plenty of shots missed their mark by wide margins as the Lions tried to find ways to score.
“I thought we lost our legs there during the second quarter,” Whitt said. “It’s no excuse, but that’s what happened.”
Portsmouth had a quieter second quarter than the first, but it was enough to build on their lead.
At the break, the Trojans led 31-18.
“I think we’re learning to win championships here,” Hughes said. “That’s what we’re trying to teach them. Portsmouth hasn’t had that in a long time, so winning championships is what we’re trying to do.”
The leading scorer at the half was Portsmouth freshman Sienna Allen, who had 17 points, including three made 3-pointers.
“That No. 1 one is a fantastic player,” Whitt said of the challenge his team faced going up against Allen. “She’s tough to guard, she can finish at the rim, shoot a mid-range, knock down 3s. She’s a handful. One of the best freshmen I’ve seen.”
Junior Molly Howard led Elliott County in points with nine.
The Lions looked a little more put together in the third quarter, putting up their best point total for a quarter to that point at 12.
Unfortunately for Elliott County, the Trojans were still ready to roll.
Portsmouth put up 28 for the third frame, closing out the quarter with another 9-0 run.
Down 59-30, the Lions were in too big of hole.
The Trojans took the tournament title with a 69-41 victory.
One bright spot for Elliott County was a made basket from Kailey Porter to end the game, which lifted the Lions over the 40-mark.
“That’s one of my favorite players,” Whitt said. “I was happy to see her score there. She works hard, comes to practice every day. She deserves it.”
Portsmouth had both the leading and second leading scorers, with Allen finishing with a career high 27, and Daysha Reid just behind with 24.
“They both can play, can’t they?” Hughes said with a laugh. “They both make everyone around them better as well. They distribute too. That’s what I like most about them, they definitely distribute. I’m really impressed with how well they play, offensively and defensively.”
Howard led Elliott County with 15 points.
“She’s outstanding,” Whitt said of his leading scorer. “I feel like every time she lets go of the ball, it’s going in. She’s starting to play more confident after a bad ankle injury at the beginning of the year. She’s just now starting to get her feet under her so we expect great things from her. She’s a fantastic kid and player.”
All three high-scorers received Player of the Game honors.
ELLIOTT CO. 11 7 12 11 — 41
PORTSMOUTH 20 11 28 10 — 69
Elliott County (41) — Howard 15, Sturgill 8, Hamilton 5, Whitt 5, Adkins 3, Porter 2, Preston 2, Offill 1. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Hamilton 1, Howard 1, Whitt 1). FT: 8-15. Fouls: 10.
Portsmouth (69) — Allen 27, Reid 24, Cheatham 8, Cantrell 4, Meadows 4, Mays 2. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Reid 4, Allen 3). FT: 2-5. Fouls: 12.
East Carter 62
Magoffin County 49
East Carter ended the Ohio River Classic on a positive note Friday as the Raiders defeated Magoffin County 62-49 in the seventh-place game.
The Raiders got out to an early lead over the Hornets, taking a 42-30 lead into the half.
East Carter (4-7) senior Rachel Tussey gave the Raiders a boost, sinking three 3-pointers in the first half.
Despite a fairly even second half, where the Raiders bested the Hornets by just one point, it was a lopsided 23-14 second quarter played a big role in creating an insurmountable deficit for Magoffin County.
Senior Makyla Waggoner led the Raiders with 17 points for the night, while Hornets senior Angel Mullins led all scorers with 21.
E. CARTER 19 23 11 9 — 62
MAGOFFIN CO. 16 14 8 11 — 49
East Carter (62) — Waggoner 17, Tussey 11, Rutledge 11, Boggs 10, Bush 5, Hall 5, McGuire 3. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Tussey 3, Boggs 2, Bush 1, Rutledge 1). FT: 12-29. Fouls: 25.
Magoffin County (49) — Mullins 21, Lafferty 15, Barnett 8, Reed 2, Williams 2, Stuss 1. 3-Pt. FG: 0. FT: 15-29. Fouls: 24.
Huntington St. Joe 48
Raceland 41
Raceland fell just short in the Ohio River Classic fifth-place game against Huntington St. Joe. The Rams fell, 48-41, on Friday, finishing 1-2 for the three-day tournament.
The Irish win hinged on a big fourth quarter, where it put up 17 points to erase a three-point deficit and eventually win by seven.
Raceland (5-9) led at the half, thanks in large part to freshman Peyton Mackie, who had 13 in the first half, including three made 3-pointers.
St. Joe junior Niko Kauffman carried her team in scoring, accumulating 28 points by the end of things, over half of her team’s total and 19 more than her closest teammate.
Kauffman made 11-12 for the frame.
RACELAND 13 11 9 8 — 41
ST. JOE 7 16 8 17 — 48
Raceland (41) — P. Mackie 16, R. Mackie 12, Maynard 10, Lacks 3. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (P. Mackie 4, Lacks 1, Maynard 1). FT: 5-9. Fouls: 21.
Huntington St. Joe (49) — Kauffman 28, George 9, Ca. Lee 6, Ch. Lee 5. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Kauffman 3, Ca. Lee 2, George 1). FT: 20-23. Fouls: 11.