RACELAND Floyd Central and Heritage (Tennessee) will meet in the championship game of the Ohio River Classic at Raceland at 5:15 p.m. today. The Jaguars and Mountaineers got there through very different means.
Heritage knocked off previously undefeated Berea, 46-28, in semifinal action on Tuesday evening. In one of numerous twists to this week’s tournament, that was only one of two teams the Mountaineers fielded Monday and Tuesday. Heritage split its squad to fill a bracket opening left when Ludlow informed Raceland on the eve of the tournament it couldn’t participate for a COVID-19 reason.
That wasn’t the last time the coronavirus affected the tournament. Host Raceland had a COVID-19 issue and couldn’t play its scheduled semifinal against Floyd Central on Tuesday afternoon, so the Jaguars automatically advanced in the bracket.
The Rams return to play today against Berea at 3:30.
Heritage improved to 13-3 on Tuesday by pulling away from a 12-10 halftime lead on Berea with a 34-18 advantage in the second half.
Carsyn Swaney scored 10 points to pace the Mountaineers. Halle Waters and Bekah Gardner added nine apiece.
Chesney Lovins led all scorers with 12 points for the Pirates (10-1).
BEREA 8 2 9 9 — 28
HERITAGE 7 5 16 18 — 46
Berea (28) — King 2, Beard 3, Lovins 12, A. Newman 6, Mad. Howell 5, M. Stepp, R. Stepp, Rodgers, M. Newman, L. Stepp, Brewer, Mac. Howell. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (A. Newman 2, Mad. Howell). FT: 5-8. Fouls: 14.
Heritage (46) — Waters 9, Lasorsa 5, Swaney 10, French 4, Gardner 9, Heath 7, Carnes 2, Christopher, Neubert, Coker, Daniels, Boyce. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Waters 3, Lasorsa, Gardner). FT: 7-10. Fouls: 11.
Menifee County 79
Elliott County 70
In consolation semifinal action Tuesday, the Lions led by five points after one frame before the Wildcats got going, outscoring Elliott County 49-33 over the middle two stanzas.
Kelsie Woodard scored 21 points and Jaycee Gevedon pitched in 15 for Menifee County (6-7). Taylor Parks dropped in 14, Gevedon made three 3-pointers.
Molly Howard led Elliott County (4-3) with 17 points. Kiley Whitt scored 16, Katie Adkins produced 15 and Rylee Sturgill netted 14.
Howard and Woodard were named Players of the Game for their respective teams.
The two teams had been scheduled to meet Dec. 6 in Frenchburg, but a Menifee County COVID-19 pause canceled that one.
MENIFEE CO. 13 27 22 17 — 79
ELLIOTT CO. 18 16 17 19 — 70
Menifee County (79) — Parks 14, Harris 5, M. Wells 8, Gevedon 15, Baker 5, Hall 7, A. Wells 4, Ke. Woodard 21, Diehl. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Gevedon 3, Parks, Harris, Hall). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 13.
Elliott County (70) — Howard 17, Whitt 16, Ison 4, Hamilton 2, R. Sturgill 14, N. Sturgill 2, Adkins 15. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Whitt, Adkins). FT: 10-13. Fouls: 10.
Heritage (Tenn.) 55
East Carter 42
A Mountaineers split squad team summoned to fill out the bracket outscored the Raiders 21-8 in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to beat East Carter by that margin.
Karly Christopher made five 3-pointers en route to 19 points and Jaci Neubert dropped in three treys to tally 15 points for Heritage.
Makyla Waggoner totaled 13 points to lead the Raiders (1-7), who dropped their seventh consecutive outing (one of them a COVID-19 cancellation forfeit).
E. CARTER 16 14 4 8 — 42
HERITAGE 13 18 3 21 — 55
East Carter (42) — Mac. Moore 2, Waggoner 13, Adams 8, Rutledge 6, Tussey 6, Marcum 7, Ockerman, McGuire. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Marcum 2). FT: 8-14. Fouls: 19.
Heritage (55) — Neubert 15, Hamilton 3, Christopher 19, Sanders 2, Doyle 2, Byrd 2, Hutsell 7, Carswell 2, Boyce 3, Wright. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Neubert 3, Christopher 5, Hutsell). FT: 12-20. Fouls: 21.
MONDAY
Berea 50
Elliott County 36
The Pirates pulled away from a four-point halftime edge to win their first-round opener on Monday.
Madison Howell pitched in 20 points to lead Berea. She hit three treys.
Jasmine Ison’s 13 points led the Lions. She had three of Elliott County’s seven 3s.
Ison was the Lions’ Player of the Game, while Howell earned that distinction for Berea.
BEREA 13 8 12 17 — 50
ELLIOTT CO. 8 9 7 12 — 36
Berea (50) — M. Stepp 1, King 6, Beard 4, Lovins 7, M. Newman 2, A. Newman 8, Mad. Howell 20, Mac. Howell 2, R. Stepp, Rodgers, L. Stepp, Brewer. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Mad. Howell 3, A. Newman 2, King). FT: 6-11. Fouls: 11.
Elliott County (36) — Howard 6, Whitt 8, Ison 13, R. Sturgill 1, Adkins 8, Hamilton, N. Sturgill. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ison 3, Whitt 2, Howard, Adkins). FT: 5-11. Fouls: 11.
Heritage (Tenn.) 52
Menifee County 47
Playing without star fifth-year senior post Kelsie Woodard, the Wildcats led by 11 after one quarter, but promptly lost that edge as the Mountaineers outscored them by 12 in the second frame.
After a dead-even third quarter, Heritage out-pointed Menifee County 16-12 in the final period.
Chloe Heath scored 15 points and Carsyn Swaney added 12 for the Mountaineers.
Morgan Wells tallied 13 points to pace the Wildcats. Jaycee Gevedon and Shalyne Baker netted 10 apiece.
Wells and Heath were their respective teams’ Players of the Game.
HERITAGE 8 16 12 16 — 52
MENIFEE CO. 19 4 12 12 — 47
Heritage (52) — Waters 3, Lasorsa 4, Swaney 12, Daniels 7, French 2, Gardner 7, Heath 15, Carnes 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Lasorsa, Swaney, Gardner, Heath). FT: 10-15. Fouls: 15.
Menifee County (47) — Gevedon 10, Parks 5, Baker 10, M. Wells 13, Hall 9, Harris, A. Wells. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Gevedon 2, Hall). FT: 14-16. Fouls: 17.