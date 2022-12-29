RACELAND Few, if any, know Raceland’s freshman point guard by her given first name.
Naomi Maynard – “Nim” to her friends – prefers the nickname. Magoffin County got to know her game – her 23 points led the Rams to a 66-49 win in the Ohio River Classic at Raceland.
Raceland snapped a two-game losing skid and improved to 5-8. Maynard wasn’t the only contributor: Reagan Mackie added 14 points and Kennedy Taylor chipped in another nine.
About the nickname: Maynard said an uncle, Joe Wilson, bestowed it upon her.
“I think, when I was little, everyone said my name wrong,” Maynard said. “They said, ‘Nie-omi’. I think my uncle thought ‘Nim’ would be a great nickname, so I always went with it and I’ve loved it.”
For Raceland coach Marty Thomas, Thursday was a reminder of a locker room quote – and a bit of basketball dendrology.
“Tiny acorns into mighty oak trees takes time,” Thomas said. “And that’s true. If you stay locked in, I believe in the process. Success will come.”
There wasn’t a lot of suspense in Thursday’s first quarter – not when Magoffin County (2-7) managed just two field goals and Raceland scored 11.
“The plan on offense was to run our plays, get good looks, mostly in the paint,” Maynard said.
Magoffin County didn’t help itself at the free throw line, either – the Hornets made just 11 of 36 for 30.5%
The Rams took a 26-11 halftime lead with a little bit of a lot – Mackie’s left-wing 3, Maynard’s top-of-the-key steal and layup, and Mikenna Lacks’s long, far one with 30 seconds before intermission.
The highlight for Magoffin County? The Hornets and Rams tied at 40-all in the second half.
Karah Lafferty led the Hornets with 19 points, and Abby Barnett was next with 13.
MAGOFFIN CO. 4 5 18 22 — 49
RACELAND 11 15 22 18 — 66
Magoffin Co. (49) — Mullins 9, Williams 5, Lafferty 19, Barnett 13, Jaylee Reed 3. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Barnett 3, Williams). FT: 11-36. Fouls: 18.
Raceland (66) — P. Mackie 2, Lacks 5, Wellman 5, Thomas 3, R. Mackie 14, Taylor 9, Campbell 3, N. Maynard 23, Tennison 2. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (R. Mackie 2, Lacks). FT: 10-19. Fouls: 28.