RACELAND The embrace was enthusiastic and understandable.
Huntington St. Joseph coach Jessica Huff and Irish junior guard Niko Kaufmann hugged after Thursday’s 53-49 win over East Carter in the Ohio River Classic at Raceland-Worthington High.
The Irish celebrated their first win in seven games largely because of what Kaufmann and Ramey George did. They scored 27 and 16 points, respectively.
Kaufmann appreciated Huff’s hug.
“It was a good feeling because I’ve been struggling to keep my mind in the game and lead on the court, and I think this game I did that.”
If you follow Marshall University, you know Jessica Huff is the wife of Thundering Herd head football coach Charles Huff. Though she’s coached at several colleges – Furman, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Tennessee State – and played professionally in Europe, she said Thursday’s win "is nicer than anything.”
"It is, it is,” Huff said. “We know we’re playing sort of, kind of up and over our head right now. And if anybody knows the history of St. Joe’s girls basketball, we’ve got an uphill battle.
“It means a lot more because it’s grassroots, and I can see the growth from here.”
Kaufmann started the scoring with the first of her five 3-pointers, the beginning of a 10-5 run. It wasn’t her only string. She scored the Irish’s final eight points for an 18-9 lead after one quarter.
East Carter coach Matt Clark said this season is on-the-job training.
“We still have to figure out how to win a close one at the end,” Clark said. “It’s a process. I don’t think I did us any favors starting out in a 2-3 zone.”
East Carter’s (3-9) offense mostly disappeared. After Makyla Waggoner’s bucket with 2:03 left in the first, the Raiders didn’t score again until Kinsley Rutledge’s two free throws with 3:50 to go before intermission, and there was nary a field goal until Rutledge’s 3 with 16 ticks left.
Kaufmann, Chloe Lee and Campbell Lee authored an 8-0 run late in the second. St. Joe’s 32-16 halftime lead seemed secure.
Until it wasn’t.
Waggoner’s three points, Rachel Tussey’s five and Randa McGuire’s two pulled the Raiders to within 36-28 after three quarters, and Tussey’s three points shrank St. Joe’s lead to 36-31 a little more than a minute into the fourth.
Whereupon Kaufmann and George settled matters – or so they thought.
George opened with a layup. Kaufmann followed with a spin-in-the-paint layup and a 3 plus a free throw, and George finished with an 8-foot bank and two free throws.
The score: Irish, 48-37, with 2:20 remaining.
East countered with a final push. Tussey’s 3 from the left corner made it 51-47. George’s bucket with 25 seconds left and Rutledge’s two with 9.5 to go ended the scoring.
Waggoner and Tussey led the Raiders with 13 points apiece, and Rutledge added 10.
St. Joe and Raceland battle for fifth place at 1:45 p.m. Friday, and East Carter and Magoffin County play for seventh at noon.
Afterward, Kaufmann was calm about winning No. 1.
“It’s one of many,” Kaufmann said. “We have more in the road, so we just have to keep our minds right, keep it on this pace, and we’ll be good.”
E. CARTER 9 7 12 21 – 49
ST. JOSEPH 18 14 4 17 – 53
East Carter (49) — Waggoner 13, Tussey 13, Rutledge 10, Bush 2, Moore 4, McGuire 7. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Rutledge 2, Tussey). FT: 16-29. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
St. Joseph (53) — George 16, Chloe Lee 4, Kaufmann 27, Ransbottom 5, Campbell Lee 1. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Kaufmann 5, Campbell Lee). FT: 13-21. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: George.