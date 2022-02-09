RICHMOND Six northeastern Kentucky high school swimmers and four relay teams gained passage to the state swimming and diving championships based on their performance in the Ninth Region finals on Monday at Eastern Kentucky University.
Ashland’s Reece Pennington won a pair of boys region championships, breaking his own meet record in the 500-yard freestyle, and Johnson Central’s Jacob Rubado claimed one event title.
Pennington finished the 500 free in 4:51.77, eclipsing the meet record he set last year by 97 hundredths of a second. He also won the 200 free in 1:44.48 by a margin of just over five seconds. That performance earned him a No. 10 seed in the 200 free at the state meet.
Rubado was the champion in the 50 free in 22.54 seconds. He was also second in the 100 free in 51.94.
Area girls performers claimed five region runner-up finishes. Fleming County’s Ariel Grannis grabbed two of them — in the 100 butterfly (1:04.59) and the 100 backstroke (1:02.39).
Russell’s Carlie Whitlock was second in the 50 free (25.46) and teammate Brynlee Trippett took second in the 500 free (5:56.88).
Fleming County’s Leia Grannis was runner-up in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.84).
Two area relay teams collected runner-up recognition. The Russell girls 400 free relay team, composed of Jazmine Webb, Trippett, Sydnie Sheridan and Whitlock, finished in 4:03.83.
Johnson Central’s Rubado, Nick Hardin, Jaydon Mayhan and Connor Castle completed the 400 free relay in 3:37.47.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for State, followed by at-large selections.
Whitlock earned the state’s No. 36 seed in the 100 free as an at-large bid. Russell’s girls’ 200 free relay — also composed of Webb, Trippett, Sheridan and Whitlock — pulled in the No. 30 seed and the Johnson Central boys’ 200 free relay team of Castle, Hardin, Rubado and Nick Arrowood claimed the No. 24 seed. Both were at-large selections.
Region meet host Model won the boys title with 333 points, followed by second-place Madison Central with 287. Johnson Central was third with 254.
Among other northeastern Kentucky schools, Ashland was ninth (71), Rowan County 10th (65), Russell 12th (48) and Boyd County 14th (29).
Madison Central won the girls title with 464 points, outpacing second-place Model by 157 points.
Russell was fourth (185), Boyd County claimed fifth (131.5), Fleming County was sixth (124), Ashland netted eighth (93), Rowan County took 10th (75.5) and Johnson Central was 14th (35).
The state swimming championships begin with boys prelims on Feb. 18 and girls prelims Feb. 19 at UK’s Lancaster Aquatic Center. The diving championships are Saturday at Falling Springs Center in Versailles.