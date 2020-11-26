Four northeastern Kentucky players and five area coaches have been recognized as tops in their respective districts by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Ashland, Raceland, West Carter and Johnson Central completed sweeps of those honors in their respective districts.
Tomcats back Keontae Pittman was tabbed Class 3A, District 7 Player of the Year, while Ashland coach Tony Love is Coach of the Year.
Pittman has rushed for 1,016 yards and 18 touchdowns in Ashland’s seven games this season. The Tomcats meet Russell in the district title game tonight at Putnam Stadium.
Raceland signal caller Jake Heighton is Player of the Year in Class A, District 6, while Rams coach Michael Salmons cleaned up Coach of the Year honors.
Heighton is 118 for 200 through the air for 1,635 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions for Raceland. He’s also rushed for five TDs. The Rams entertain Paintsville in the district final tonight.
West Carter’s Leetavious Cline and Daniel Barker are player and coach of the year, respectively, in Class 2A, District 8.
Cline owns 1,559 yards and 24 touchdowns on 164 carries, as well as a receiving score, two defensive TDs, 19 solo tackles and 19 assisted stops. The Comets host Shelby Valley in the district title game this evening.
Johnson Central’s Dylan Preston was recognized as Class 4A, District 8’s Player of the Year, and Golden Eagles coach Jim Matney is the district’s top coach, as recognized by his peers.
Preston has rushed for 1,193 yards and 22 touchdowns on 90 carries. He’s also caught four scoring tosses and owns a pick-six.
Johnson Central plays host to Letcher County Central in tonight’s district championship game.
Rowan County coach Kelly Ford was tabbed as Class 4A, District 6’s Coach of the Year. His Vikings welcome Boyd County to Paul Ousley Stadium tonight for a district crown.