It wasn’t a typical, mid-season Atlantic Sun Conference matchup for Morgan Curley and Chloe Collins.
A duo that was devoted to winning knew the three-game series would also involve a meaningful Rams reunion.
It was a scene and an atmosphere that had only existed in their college softball dreams, but after their hard work and perseverance, along with the timely relocation of a coach, the former Raceland stars made it a weekend to remember with family and friends.
“We were definitely talking some smack and joking around,” Curley said. “When I made it to first base, we were talking with each other about the game, or the play just happened. It was a lot of fun.
“To play again (in my home state), I’ve got nothing to lose,” she continued. “I had so much family there that had not been able to see me (play in college). The support around me was great. … It kind of made it feel like home.”
Both players proudly wore Division I jerseys this season. Curley transferred to Central Arkansas last year after graduating from Young Harris College in Georgia. The school didn’t offer a master’s program so she entered the portal with a year of eligibility left.
Collins was in her second year at Bellarmine. The sophomore led the Knights in most statistical categories this season. When Curley told Collins about her impending transfer, her former teammate made every effort to get her to Louisville.
Curley eventually made the trip on April 15 and 16. Both families, along with former Raceland coach Shawn Johnson, were in attendance for this monumental meeting. It was the first time the pair resided in opposite dugouts during a softball game.
“I had an idea that it could happen,” Collins said. “When she graduated from Young Harris, I made sure my coaches were aware that she was available. When it happened, I told her that you’re not getting a single (good) pitch from us. We always like to joke around. I was excited to find out that we get to play against her. It’s the first time that Morgan and I ever played against each other, not even in Little League or travel ball.”
Central to the Discussion
Curley was a four-year starter at Young Harris College and made the All-Peach Belt Conference First Team in her final two seasons.
Curley wanted to pursue further education and use her last season of softball that she received after the COVID-19 pandemic.
As she searched for viable options, Curley learned that her former coach, Kayla Lucas, had joined the Central Arkansas staff as a full-time assistant in 2022.
“I followed her there,” Curley said. “I really liked her as a coach. Just the way that we talked about the program during my visit, I knew it was something special. It’s something I wanted to be a part of for my last year.”
Jumping to a Division I team is a daunting task, but it was a path that Curley could clearly navigate. She batted .350 in her final season, along with a .701 slugging percentage, for the Mountain Lions. Curley collected a team-best 39 RBIs and 14 doubles.
Young Harris advanced to the national championship series in 2019. The Lions finished third in the country and collected 44 wins, both topped the program’s all-time list.
Curley brought plenty of experience to Conway, Arkansas, but she still arrived on campus with plenty of apprehension. Central Arkansas’s schedule included several ranked teams.
“Honestly, at first, I was really nervous to play these teams,” Curley said. “We played the teams that you see on TV all the time that we didn’t play at Young Harris. I did kind of question if I’m good enough to be here. We played No. 2 Oklahoma State. I was just in awe of everything. It was exciting to be able to be part of the team for that. I dreamed of playing on those fields in whatever capacity it could have been. I tried to enjoy the moment. I think it was a big part of what the last season was all about, whether we’re playing ranked teams or not.”
Curley played a more supportive role for Central Arkansas but ended up making 13 starts for her new school. The Sugar Bears won the ASUN Tournament title in just their second year. It gave them the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament
Central Arkansas was selected to the Tuscaloosa Regional where she met up with another familiar face. She didn’t get to face former East Carter pitcher, now a popular player and softball ambassador for Alabama, Montana Fouts. Her teammates were impressed to learn that she already knew what it was like to face a Fouts fastball.
Fouts ended her high school career. She hoped the history would not repeat itself at the college level.
“After going to the super regional and national championship at Young Harris, it really kind of set me up to tell the girls that we’re gonna make it,” Curley said. “I just want you to have that feeling. You don’t have school. You’re literally just playing softball. It will be one of the best times of your career. On selection day, I had no idea we were going. I joked with my mom after we were going to Alabama that Montana could end my career or possibly we could end hers with an upset. Sadly, we didn’t get that game in.”
“I definitely did that,” she added about discussing Fouts with her teammates. “So, you’ve already faced Montana’s pitching? They were probably tired of me saying it.”
Knight and Day
Collins has excelled at the college level. Bellarmine did not have the team success that they had hoped for this season. Collins, however, did not experience a sophomore slump.
“At this level, it’s more mentally taxing,” Collins said, “and that’s the biggest obstacle that you face every single game. You’re going to face pitchers just as good as you are or even better. You don’t ever highlight just one game on your schedule. It’s every single game in college. In high school, you can get certain numbers and certain statistics. In college, if you bat .300, it’s a really big accomplishment.”
Collins led the Knights in most offensive categories. She was first in batting average (.246), hits (33), home runs (eight), RBIs (17) and slugging percentage (.455).
The game has slowed down for Collins in her second year. She’s developed a stronger mentality inside the batter’s box.
“During my sophomore year, the nerves were definitely not there as much,” Collins said. “In the first year, I would just be beyond nervous. There’s a lot more coming at you. After you get a season under your belt, you know what to expect a little more. I got better at understanding the specific counts and made sure I’m swinging at good pitches. I’ve got a good feel. I got more offensive and I’m trusting my eyes a little more.”
Collins said the one person who could help her stay focused on and off the field and help her “vent” was Curley.
The conversations were fun and informative. Softball would dominate the discussion but there was always time to discuss memories of home.
“We talk a lot,” Collins said. “A lot of it is just kind of getting things off our chest. She understands what I’m going through. She’s going through something similar but in a different way. … You talk about stuff back home. My little sister, Sophie, is playing softball. Her number is 4 and that is so funny because I wore 44. We’re sending Morgan videos. It’s just different things like that.”
Always Dream Big
Collins didn’t want it to look like she was a Bellarmine spy. She didn’t wait until game time the following day to see her best friend.
Central Arkansas arrived in Louisville a day before the series began and Collins took the opportunity for a welcoming visit to the opponent’s practice.
“They practiced on our field the night before,” Collins recalled. “I remember going down there. I wanted to try and make sure their coach didn’t think I was watching their practice. As soon as they were done, I ran up to Morgan and I basically tackled her in our bullpen. It was great seeing her. We had a good time. We went out to eat with her teammate and friend, Jordan Johnson. It was a night that was much needed.”
The former teammates had a different perspective for the next three games. They have watched each other play from the same dugout but got to view the contests from a different lens. Both saw the strides the other had made at the highest level of college sports.
“She’s really bought into herself a lot more,” Curley said of Collins. “She has so much confidence whether or not she’s leading those statistical categories. She’s going out there and having fun with her teammates. She has bought into the college game just like she did in high school. It’s really cool to see.”
“We talked a lot on social media leading up to the game,” she added. “We always talked about how awesome it would be to play against each other one last time. We’ve always kept in touch.”
Curley had her best offensive day of the season in the series finale against the Knights. She was 2 for 2 at the dish, including a double. The catcher scored two runs and knocked in another. Curley also caught a no-hitter in the same game on April 16.
The conversation and friendly smack talk continued during the game. Curley was behind the plate and the competitive nature of the former Rams took over.
At the end of the day, they only want the best for each other.
Curley was already a sophomore when Collins joined the Raceland roster as a seventh-grader. Collins said her friend will always be someone she wants to emulate on and off the field.
“Morgan wasn’t always a vocal leader,” Collins said. “Your idols are people that you see holding themselves visually accountable. It means you want to hold yourself accountable. Morgan worked harder than anybody in the weight room and on the field in every single aspect. It was her character. She would do anything for anybody. She’s the best teammate that I’ve ever had.”
“It was a conference game and you had to be serious,” she continued. “We realized that not many players get to experience this moment. I can count on one had the amount of people that can step onto a Division I college field and play with their best friend.”
The duo had a huge cheering section during the series with the close proximity of both players’ hometown. Both families are close. Collins recalled that Curley’s mother, Lauren, wore a Central Arkansas visor but changed to one that proudly displayed Bellarmine when Collins came up to bat.
The weekend had a deeper meaning. Curley would soon realize the impact it could make on the future group of Rams, and small schools everywhere, who might not think they could play Division I softball.
Curley is staying at Central Arkansas as a graduate assistant while she finishes her master’s degree.
“I don’t think it honestly hit me until after we played each other,” Curley said. “I was thinking about the girls that I played with and will play (at Raceland). No matter how small the program is or where you came from, when you stick with it, you could be playing at this level. I feel like they can do anything.”
Collins echoed her friend. If can dream it, the reality of playing at the highest level can become a reality. You just have to be yourself.
“Morgan and I would give up anything if it meant we could win a district or region title or play for the All “A” state championship,” Collins said. “We care about the team. We proudly wore Raceland across our chests. Morgan was passionate about our team, and I tried to carry that on through my senior year. Be proud of where you came from. It’s more than possible to play at a Class A school and play Division I. You can succeed where you are planted.”
