Roger Newton is all-in on his day job, but he believes he has something left to give as a basketball coach.
It won't be at Fairview. Newton, who just completed his second season leading the Eagles boys roundball program, and Fairview have "reached a mutual agreement to part ways," he said Thursday afternoon.
Newton took over as general manager of new indoor theme park Malibu Jack's in Boyd County on Nov. 1, he said. He found out he would have that opportunity right around the time preseason practice began Oct. 15 and asked Fairview then to be released from his teaching contract to do so. The district complied but asked him to stay on as coach, Newton said, with the season about to begin. He got Malibu Jack's blessing to do so and agreed to finish out the 2021-22 campaign.
“At coach Newton’s request, he was released from his employment contract earlier this year to accept an employment opportunity outside of education," Fairview Independent Schools superintendent Jackie Risden-Smith said. "The basketball season had just started and coach Newton agreed to finish the season so that our student-athletes wouldn’t have to adjust to a change, considering the timing. I greatly appreciate him finishing the season and his hard work and positive impact on our boys basketball program while here.”
Newton continued to coach as though he would be the long-term man for the job, but he said Fairview's administration "expressed their desire to be able to post the job to hopefully attract a teacher in the building next school year."
"I was hoping to remain as a paraprofessional coach and continue the growth and stability for the program," Newton said. "I understand their position and appreciate the opportunity the last two seasons. I wish Fairview the very best going forward."
The Eagles went 18-39 in Newton's two seasons, but Fairview was in the game more often than not, he said. Twelve of those losses were by single digits, and eight setbacks were at the hands of 64th District big boys Ashland and Boyd County.
"I think we were very competitive most nights," Newton said. "A lot of times, the depth of our team and our numbers that we had sometimes wore us down and caught up to us in the second half, but I felt like we always had a good game plan, we were always well-prepared and tried to get our kids to play at a high level as long as they could and as well as they could."
Fairview was Newton's third stop in the 16th Region. He also previously coached Bath County's girls and worked as Greenup County's athletic director. Newton has led boys programs at East Jessamine, Lexington Christian, Nicholas County and Augusta.
He's open to another one.
"I have had a couple of schools reach out to me about current or potential coaching vacancies," Newton said. "I don't feel my desire to coach has been extinguished at this point in my career. I plan to investigate these and other possibilities."
And, if they are in familiar territory, all the better.
"I feel a part of the 16th Region," Newton said. "I have been for several stops and I've enjoyed my time in the area, and I feel very close and respected by the coaches in the 16th Region. That would be very desirable. We've moved a lot, so I would love to have the opportunity to stay in the area and build a program and bring it some stability, if that's what they're looking for, and maybe take it to the next level."
(606) 326-2658 |