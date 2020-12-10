Newport Central Catholic has experienced the feeling of state championships.
Paintsville wants another chance to play for its first title in school history.
The Tigers and Thoroughbreds will try to secure their spot on the big stage tonight at Memorial Field. Paintsville trudged through the mud to defeat Hazard last week but is expecting favorable conditions when it welcomes the four-time state champion.
The Tigers bring plenty of experience.
“The kids know what to expect,” Paintsville coach Joe Chirico said. “It’s always good to have been there, seen it and done that. It doesn’t mean anything coming into this game. The kids have got to prepare hard and practice as hard as they can. Hopefully, the kids perform well at game time.”
Newport Central Catholic arrives fresh off a road victory over Class A RPI No. 1 Holy Cross. The Thoroughbreds pulled away with 21 fourth-quarter points to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2015, when they advanced to the Class 2A state final.
“Holy Cross got tired and I think our guys turned on a new gear,” Newport Central Catholic coach Stephen Lickert said. “We work on being in great shape and it really paid off last week in the fourth quarter. Our running back had 28 carries, but he was getting stronger and stronger.”
“I think it was a credit to our conditioning and our kids,” he continued. “It was a back-and-forth, seesaw game that could have gone either way during the third quarter. We went out and finished the game off. We were pretty excited.”
Lickert said Paintsville’s talent along the offensive and defensive line will present a big issue for his team.
“Paintsville has enormous size, and it is something that can’t be understated,” Lickert said. “They’re not just big guys, they can move as well. They can definitely cause a problem there. They have some really nice skill players that can run and catch. They are a very strong team and their front seven on defense is phenomenal. … They don’t have any flaws.”
Chirico concurred with his counterpart about the value of the Tigers’ linemen.
“I think we’re offensive-line and defensive-line driven,” Chirico said. “I’ve said that for the last couple of years. We’ve always had good players. They have worked tremendously hard and they don’t get enough credit for what they do. Our assistant coaches work hard and do a good job with that. It is where games are won and lost.”
Paintsville (8-2) has found success through the air, but the Tigers have several players that keep producing in the run game. Harris Phelps eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark against Hazard last week. The sophomore has accounted for 16 total touchdowns, 15 on the ground.
Luke Hyden has tallied 383 rushing yards and nine scores. New quarterback Karsten Poe has found the end zone six times in his three games under center.
Lickert is aware of the challenge that awaits his defense. He believes his team has improved on that side of the ball in the postseason. Newport Central Catholic held Holy Cross to just 54 yards on 21 carries.
“Our guys are disciplined and are getting lined up where they should be,” Lickert said. “It’s hard to outnumber us at the point of attack. Our guys are physical up front. They hold each other accountable. From a defensive standpoint, if you are where you’re supposed to be and then finish it off by making tackles, you’re pretty darn good. It’s the third year in our defensive system.”
Joey Runyon is the Thoroughbreds’ catalyst on offense. The senior running back secured the victory last week with three touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He also had a key interception on defense. Runyon has 862 rushing yards and 13 TDs this season.
“He’s been a big-time player as the year has gone on,” Lickert said. “When we needed a big play, he’s been the one making it offensively and defensively. Our other guys really feed off his energy. He’s become our team leader and he picks people up when things are going poorly. He has a great attitude and demeanor. He leaves every ounce of energy on the field.”
Lickert said the team has a renewed commitment to running the football after experiencing two shutout defeats to end the regular season.
“I think we’re trying to run the ball more,” Lickert said. “Not that we were throwing it a bunch, but we started running different kinds of plays. We added a tight end to our offense and started running more downhill with our running backs. Beechwood and Holmes are really good teams. They really challenged us and made us look at our offense and reevaluate.”
Added Chirico: “They’re very athletic and very physical. We hope that we can we keep up with them. That is my concern. They play really good defense and offensively you can look at their stats. You see what they’ve done against really good teams. We hope that we can make a decent game out of it.”
Poe will continue receiving the snaps at quarterback as Jake Hyden recovers from a knee injury. Chirico is inspired by how the Tigers have rallied together during the postseason.
“It makes you feel really good,” Chirico said. “There is a close-knit brotherhood on the team. They love being around each other and they love being here. We always have to run them out of the locker room and off the field. They just love being with each other. They see one of their brothers injured and they want to pick it up for him.”
