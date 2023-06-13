When Kelly Wells was officially announced as the new athletic director of Morehead State University at a press conference on Monday, it wasn’t so much an introduction, as it was a welcome back home.
Wells, who will officially assume the position on July 1, grew up in Morehead, went to school at Rowan County High School, and graduated from MSU in 1995 after a successful basketball career with the Eagles.
“My footprints are all over that place in almost every area,” Wells said. “I think the familiarity there with the region and the town will make a connection point. and that’s going to be one of our biggest goals, and hopefully biggest outcomes is the rallying of our alumni friends to get back involved and see the continued support of those that are there currently.”
His familiarity with MSU came at an early age. Both of his parents, Mickey and Doris Wells, worked at MSU through the years, with Mickey having a prominent role in Eagle athletics that includes being the winningest women’s basketball coach in school history and a Morehead State Hall of Famer.
With that familiarity in mind, Wells knew when the opportunity presented itself to return to his alma mater and become athletic director, it was something he wanted to pursue.
“The opportunity, when coach Gordon decided to step away to take a different position, opened up, it became something where we wanted to test the waters,” Wells said.
The decision to test the waters wasn’t made lightly. With the new position, Wells will be leaving the University of Pikeville, where he carved out a legacy for himself since 2006.
“We’ve been here 16 years at the University of Pikeville, and that’s really a long stay in athletics,” Wells said. “The people up here have been overly amazing to us as a family. They’ve poured into us here at the university, but also in the community. I’ve learned that the key to any kind of development or impact you’re going to make has to be about people and about relationships.”
The relationship between Wells and UPike saw plenty of success. During his 13 seasons as the head basketball coach, 12 were 20-win seasons where Wells amassed a 333-123 career record and claimed the 2011 NAIA National Championship.
Those achievements are in addition to the success Wells had at the high school level, including coaching Mason County to a state championship on a team that featured future NCAA All-American Chris Lofton.
Wells thinks having that experience and success as a coach helps him in the athletic director role.
“It obviously lends a great advantage,” Wells said. “Leading and mentoring a group of coaches, and other individuals at the university, you understand the emotion. The word I use is empathize. You know the feeling when they’re down, the level of fatigue you have during recruiting season, and you kind of have a pulse of what’s going on in a coach’s mind. So you’re able to support them and give them a word of encouragement. and there are also times where, as a coach, if we’re feeling sorry for ourselves, we have to pull ourselves up by the bootstraps, and I’m here to partner with them. Coaching is a very worthwhile but challenging profession, so having that internal insight is critical in this role.”
Wells transitioned into the athletic director role for the Bears in 2018, where he continued to build achievements for the university, but also forged those relationships.
“Obviously winning a national championship is a highlight of my career,” Wells said. “Begining Bear Mountain Project is a highlight… but the thing I’ll take from here are the relationships. Just because you leave a town, doesn’t mean those relationships ever stop. So, I’m thankful for those and that’s my fondest memories here which I’ll be taking with me there.”
Those memories Wells will bring in will join the memories that seem to be around every corner in Morehead.
“I think every street I drove on and every building I entered into there was a different memory that sparked,” Wells said. “They started from pee-wee to little league, all the way through graduating collegiately, so there’s not a piece of that campus that I don’t have a positive memory of. As I went yesterday just to do my insurance stuff and HR, going through Howell-McDowell building where my mom’s office was the whole time she was working and going to the Eagle Athletic Center where my dad’s picture in his big leisure suit is in there, and just walking through the hallways of the AC where I chased my wife around.”
Those at Morehead State are eager to have Wells return to the university in this leadership position and see his arrival as a chance to bring change to the school.
“As MSU moves forward, we are increasing our strength and competitiveness in athletics,” Morehead State President Jay Morgan said in a press release. “We are confident that Kelly Wells is ready to lead that charge.”
It appears that Wells will have plenty of support as he moves forward, as evident by his initial press conference on Monday.
“I think you saw the initial view of [the support] during that press conference with the crowd and the support that was there,” Wells said. “It was overwhelming. I think that news is going to travel, so I think there’s a level of excitement that naturally comes when you have an opportunity to connect a person who’s very connected to the scenario and situation.”
“There’s going to be a lot of observation and assessment that will happen during these first 30 or 60 days,” he added. “Just finding the bright spots and finding where we can influence things and opportunities where we can bring change. So, I’ll spend a lot of time looking out of a fresh, new lens, even though I have a great history there.”
Wells is looking forward to rallying those with Morehead ties when he gets started, regardless of where those alums are now.
“This is your university,” Wells said of those alumni. “It isn’t just a place that has made me who I am, it’s a lot of people’s university. It doesn’t matter if you live in Ashland or West Liberty, or Georgia or Florida, this is still your university. and we’ve prayed for everybody to come back and be a part of this. So, I’ll be out recruiting all of our alumni and friends just as hard as I was recruiting basketball players. We want to be in every conversation. You’ll see a lot of Eagle wear and Eagle gear. That’s our brand and we want to see it out in the community and around the region.”