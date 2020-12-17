ASHLAND Months before Ashland’s undefeated march towards the program’s first state championship game in three decades, coach Tony Love knew the team would experience several personnel changes.
The adjustments weren’t just inside the lines. The Tomcats coaching staff had five new additions during the offseason.
After an extended search, Love found a quintet to fit the program.
“I want the energy and I want the passion that goes along with the demands of being a coach,” Love said. “You can have a lot of knowledge. I’ve gone to plenty of clinics. There are a lot of guys that can talk their way around a chalkboard, but you have to explain it and be able to teach it to the kids. I’m looking for that enthusiasm. These guys have all those qualities.”
The staff bonded quickly, according to Love, even when they couldn’t spend much time together before the start of the season due to the pandemic.
Each brings plenty of experience, knowledge of the game and an engaging personality, Love said.
“In the offseason, you can get together and have cookouts and have families come together,” Love said. “We were not able to have any of that. We’ve been relegated to being in a room together, but soon guys were joking around with each other.”
“But at the same time, you can sit in a staff meeting and listen to the details of everything that they are bringing in,” he continued. “They can break down things and assess your game. They are always spot-on. These guys want to win.”
Each new coach was already familiar with the Tomcats program. New offensive line coach Jesse Carmon played along the line of scrimmage at Ironton and is fully aware of the Ashland tradition.
“I’ve been busy in the youth sports program recently and I’ve been itching to get back into it,” Carmon said. “Coach Love called and brought me in for an interview in the spring. We were on the same page about what he was looking for. It felt like we had known each other for a long time.”
“I always loved Ashland’s tradition,” he added. “I graduated from Ironton, so I know a little bit about it. … Our schemes are things that I like to coach. This place is very fitting to what I wanted to be involved with.”
Ed Zeek and Carmen were roommates in college. Zeek recently coached at South Point and Fairview, but after a couple of seasons off, he got a call from his college buddy that sparked his interest.
“I met with coach Love and I really liked what he was talking about with the program,” Zeek said. “I started helping out with the O-line, then transferred to the defensive line with coach (Mark) Salyers. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ll do whatever they ask me to do.”
Salyers, a 31-year veteran of the coaching profession, has been a part of winning programs at Wheelersburg and Chapmanville, West Virginia. Most recently, he was on Jim Matney’s staff at Johnson Central for 12 seasons.
He also played for Ivan McGlone at Russell.
“I retired last year from the Department of Justice,” Salyers said. “I’d only been retired from football a month and Tony gave me a call.
“I know the tradition of football here. All my family is from Ashland. You see what they have to offer every year. It’s all about the kids. We’ve had some hard times during the pandemic, but the kids having something to do and something to enjoy every day, that’s what I’m out here for.”
Defensive backs coach Ryan Meenach is a Boyd County graduate and a former Lions assistant coach. He had taken a year off from the sideline when he heard of an opening at Ashland and called Love. He welcomed the chance to coach at his former rival.
“It has been different,” Meenach said. “Boyd County has its way of coaching and Ashland has their ways. There’s no right way or wrong way between the two. This is a different atmosphere here and I like it. I enjoy coaching football again.”
Meenach took over an Ashland secondary with plenty of experience. They will be tested on Saturday in the Class 3A state championship at Kroger Field. Elizabethtown quarterback Clay Games has accumulated 2,326 passing yards, 30 TD passes and just two interceptions.
“I’m a teacher at heart,” Meenach said. “I like to teach all the time. When they are in my classroom, you can build a relationship there. They started trusting me. I trust them wholeheartedly. They made my job super easy. I can tell them one thing before the game and those guys take over from there.”
“It won’t be that much different than what we normally do,” he added about Saturday’s contest. “We will play defense like we normally do, then come up and make the tackle when needed. They’ll be fine. They have good technique already and a very solid foundation.”
Deandre Riddick was coaching at a prep school in Memphis but had a desire to come back to Ashland. Riddick’s best friend coached the Tomcats offensive line last season and recommended to Love that they meet.
After an initial conversation, Riddick was selected to coach defensive backs, but Love thought the former college punt and kick returner would be ideal to coach another position.
“Coach Love called me and asked if I would be interested in being special teams coordinator,” Riddick said. “We took it and ran with it.
“It was a big change for me. It helped me mature as a coach. I know how important it is during a game.”
Ashland’s specialists under Riddick’s watch, SJ Lycans and Calyx Holmes, have been important to the Tomcats’ success this season. Lycans has made all six of his field goals attempts this year. Holmes pinned Belfry deep in its own territory late in the state semifinals with a booming 53-yard punt.
Carmon was given the task of replacing four starters on the offensive line. The former lineman in college and arena football wanted to establish a different mindset in his new players.
“I knew there was a foundation there,” Carmon said. “They had size and the skill that coach Love has been teaching over the years. … I thought we could take it up a notch and bring back some energy and passion to the offensive line on top of the technique that we’re teaching. We actually practice pancakes. I think that’s made a big difference. Our guys have that mean mentality back in the trenches.”
The defense hasn’t been very pleasant to opposing offenses either. Ashland has allowed just 45 points all season. Zeek said the team has all the attributes needed to be successful, but it’s their unity on the field that has been a driving force all season.
“This team has each other’s backs,” Zeek said. “They pick each other up when they’re down. They always back each other up. They work together well.”
The Panthers enter the Class 3A state championship averaging 45 points a contest. The Tomcats haven’t played a game of this magnitude in 30 years. Salyers believes Ashland is ready for the big stage.
“It’s their desire to win,” Salyers said. “They have really worked hard. I told coaches at the beginning of the year that I come from good programs. In the weight room and on the football field, this program gives better effort than any team I’ve ever coached in my 31 years. They deserve this reward on Saturday.”
Just as the Tomcats have come together on the field, the new coaching staff has experienced the same connection and camaraderie this season. In the staff meetings, in practice and on game days, it’s always a team effort.
“Coach Love goes out of his way to ask us what we think about things,” Zeek said. “He wants to learn from the experiences in our past. We like to joke with each other, but when it’s time to get serious, we like to break stuff down. We all get our input in. Coach Love is there and he takes it all in along with coach (offensive coordinator Colt) Phelps and coach (defensive coordinator Chad) Tackett. They listen to all of us. We work very well together.”
Love said the players have responded well to the coaching shift and have a developed a lasting relationship with the new staff.
“The kids really have their arms around them,” Love said. “It took a while. These guys have proven themselves. They show up every day. They know what they’re talking about. … These guys come ready at practice. The kids respect that. They are really drawn to these new coaches. They’re role models and we’re excited to have them around.”
